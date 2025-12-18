Volunteers place wreaths at cemetery

Saturday, dozens of volunteers turned out to help place thousands of wreaths at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America program.

Council to take another look at second station

Not just wreaths can be seen at the cemetery honoring the holiday season.

A majority of the gravesites received one of the wreaths, which were purchased by families through the Wreaths Across America program.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The wreaths can be seen through the metal statue at the cemetery.

Saturday, dozens of volunteers turned out to help place thousands of wreaths at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America program.

“Over the years, WAA has become a cherished tradition for many Nevada families,” a release from the state said. “It also draws participation from a wide variety of service organizations, church groups, and local civic organizations. Each volunteer plays a role in honoring veterans by placing a wreath on individual gravesites and saying each veteran’s name aloud, ensuring the veteran’s memory is never forgotten.”

In Nevada, the event is organized each year by the Nevada Veterans Coalition in Northern Nevada and the Nevada Wing, Civil Air Patrol in Southern Nevada. Participants joined more than 4,000 locations across all 50 states, as well as ceremonies held at sea and abroad with the united mission to “remember, honor, and teach.”

“WAA is a nationwide tradition that honors the service and sacrifice of America’s military heroes,” the release stated. “The annual event provides a meaningful opportunity to teach future generations about the cost of freedom and the importance of remembering those who served.”