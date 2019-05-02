Veterans home receives accolades for care, service

The Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City was recently recognized nationally and by the state for its care.

The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City was recently recognized nationally and by the state for its care and service.

The home received the 2019 Pinnacle Quality Insight Customer Experience Award for its customer service, the Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award for its leadership and a five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, according to the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

This year is the third time Linda Gelinger, the home’s administrator, has received the Eli Pick Facility Leadership award. It’s a national recognition that identifies top-performing leadership teams of skilled nursing care facilities from across the country.

“This award speaks volumes about the nurses and staff at the home and their commitment to provide the very best care to the veterans and families we serve,” said Linda Gelinger, administrator. “Congratulations are in order to our health care providers who give their all every single day … .”

It’s also the third time the home has been recognized for its customer service from Pinnacle Quality Insight, which is based on interviews with family and friends of the veterans’ home residents. It scored in the top 15 percent nationwide and received 14 best in the class scores out of 16 areas.

The facility has also maintained its five-star rating for several years and Gelinger credits that achievement and the Pinnacle awards to the team working at the home.

“A five-star rating from CMS is the ultimate team achievement earned by facilities … ,” she said. “This says so many positive things about our leadership team and health care providers … and this demonstrates we remain committed to providing it.”

The veterans home is state-owned and operated. It receives support from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and is Medicaid and Medicare certified. It is at 100 Veterans Memorial Drive.

