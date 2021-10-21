72°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Veterans cemetery expansion expected

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 20, 2021 - 5:15 pm
 
The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, could receive a $ ...
The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, could receive a $5.78 million federal grant to help pay for a 7-acre expansion at the facility.

The Southern Nevada Veterans’ Cemetery in Boulder City could be getting a $5.78 million federal grant to help pay for a 7-acre expansion needed at the facility.

According to the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, the cemetery expansion is expected to be one of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ 12 “conforming projects” in fiscal year 2022.

“The VA grant opportunity for up to $5,780,000 will help expand 7 acres at (the) Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located in the southwest portion of the property in the open desert behind where the current burial sections stop,” said Terri Hendry, communications director for the Nevada Department of Veterans Services. “The state of Nevada has already set aside $607,271 in state matching funds for the project.”

The cemetery is expected to need extra space by 2023.

Currently, the planned expansion includes 12 columbarium walls with 5,376 niches and seven burial sections with 11,481 in-ground cremation plots.

“We can’t thank our VA partners enough for recognizing the importance of this expansion,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak in a press release. “With this VA grant opportunity, we are one step closer to ensuring we are able to keep the promise made to our Southern Nevada veterans that they will be provided with a dignified and honorable final resting place when their time comes.”

The design phase is expected to begin in January or February with construction expected to start in November 2022.

“Thank you to our governor and state legislators for supporting us by making sure we had the required state match in place to make us eligible and competitive to receive this funding,” said Kat Miller, director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, in a press release. “The Southern Nevada Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery is the second busiest cemetery of its kind in the nation and this funding makes sure we are able to keep up with the demand when our services are needed.”

The cemetery expansion is one of 100 projects placed on the Veteran Affairs’ priority list for fiscal year 2022. Of those 100, 43 were fully conforming projects, and the Veterans Affairs office said 12 projects were expected to be funded. The remaining 57 are termed nonconforming because they lack the required state legislation or matching funds to be eligible for federal funding.

The cemetery on Veterans Memorial Drive has 79 acres of land owned and maintained by the state.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Boulder City Review) Vice President Kamala Harris speaks abou ...
VP puts drought in national spotlight
By Blake Apgar Special to the Boulder City Review

Vice President Kamala Harris made the climate change case for two Biden administration initiatives Monday, Oct. 18, with the declining water levels of Lake Mead as a backdrop.

Boulder City could be getting an updated landscape ordinance that helps conserve water. Staff i ...
Input about landscape plan sought
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is stepping up its fight to preserve water by updating its landscape ordinance and needs help from the community to do so.

Boulder City Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department was honored with the Silver Legacy P ...
Damboree recognized for enduring legacy
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The legacy of the Damboree, its volunteers and the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department was recognized earlier this week by the Nevada Recreation and Park Society.

(Gunnar Stanton) Boulder City resident and professional fisherman Gunnar Stanton won third plac ...
Stanton takes third in fishing tourney
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Gunnar Stanton of Boulder City came in third place in the pro division of Western Outdoor News’ 2021 U.S. Open bass fishing tournament held Oct. 11-13 at Lake Mead.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Community Development Director Michael Mays presents ...
City’s efforts to help businesses highlighted
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City dispersed thousands of dollars to local businesses in CARES grants this past fiscal year, according to a recent report from the Community Development department.

Boulder City At its Oct. 26 meeting, City Council will consider rezoning a 115-acre parcel of ...
Controversial rezoning request to be considered
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A request to rezone 115 acres of land near the Interstate 11 and U.S. Highway 95 interchange in Boulder City has been met with disagreement among members of the Planning Commission and City Council will soon be able to weigh in on it.

(Benjamin Hager/Special to the Boulder City Review) An empty water bottle is seen in a vacant f ...
Drought condition reaches historic level
By Blake Apgar Special to the Boulder City Review

People who live in the Southwest know it’s been especially hot and dry the past couple of years, but a new government report shows those conditions are actually historic.

Next month the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home will offer the PFC Nick Crombie Certified Nu ...
Academy offers free nursing training
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The community will soon have a new free workforce training program courtesy of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City and the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

Cindy Bandy, a longtime resident and founding member of the Boulder City Art Guild, died last week.
Longtime resident, art guild co-founder dies
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Cindy Bandy, a founding member of Boulder City Art Guild and longtime community resident, died last week after suffering several seizures.

(Fox Business Network) Hoover Dam will be featured at 5 p.m. Monday on Fox Business Network&#x2 ...
Dam good TV
By Boulder City Review

Hoover Dam will be featured on “How America Works” Monday night on Fox Business Network. The hour-long show, narrated by Mike Rowe showcases people who work around the clock to keep the nation’s infrastructure in working order, is part of a new network prime-time lineup.