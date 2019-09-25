Use of 911 reserved for emergencies

It has come to my attention that calling 311 isn’t working for a large majority of callers. Out of frustration many of you try 311 and then just dial 911. This is not the answer.

Tina Ransom

It has come to my attention that calling 311 isn’t working for a large majority of callers. Out of frustration many of you try 311 and then just dial 911. This is not the answer.

Please note, it is unlawful to call 911 for anything other than a life-threatening emergency. Best case scenario: There are two of us in dispatch. You have the very real possibility of causing a delay to someone else with a real emergency. If you choose to rely on technology alone then use it to call 411 and connect to whatever business or agency you choose. The exception to having to pay for directory assistance is use an internet browser to look up a number.

The best solution is to plan ahead and program nonemergency numbers into your phone before you need it. Here it is, one more time: 702-293-9224 and press #1. Program it into the contacts or phone book of your phone. Remember, the lack of planning on your part doesn’t constitute a … (well, you know the rest). Of all the things we are, we are not directory assistance.

Sept. 12. Assist other department: Officers assist a truck and trailer that appear to be on fire while the appropriate department determines the cause at 2:53 p.m. in the area of Interstate 11 at mile marker 7.

Domestic: Nothing says love like a punch in the face and trip to the hospital at 8:09 p.m. in the 700 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: I hope the injured party heals well and finds a way out of the relationship.

Sept. 13. Burglary: Copper wire taken during the overnight hours is reported at 7:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Nevada Way.

Burglary: The alarm company made the notification but the broken glass shows some damage to the exterior and possible criminal entry at 6:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Copper Ridge Court.

Thought for the day: Report any suspicious activities to police as soon as possible. We need to export these offenders to the crossbar hotel.

Sept. 14. DUI: The traffic stop develops into a pair of bracelets and request for a blood draw at 2:29 a.m. in the area of Utah Street and Del Prado Drive.

Suspicious: The caller reports a subject is parachuting toward the old airport area at 6:43 p.m. in the 1400 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: The parachutist finds he has the whole place to himself and a long walk to the correct landing area.

Sept. 15. Family disturbance: The caller states the domestic bliss has deteriorated to assault by voice (and vodka) at 12:36 a.m. in the 1000 block of Saddle Lane.

Suspicious: The neighbors report hearing someone yelling for help at 7:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue K.

Thought for the day: The inebriated party, in the hot tub, reports the spouse encouraged the consumption of an entire box of wine and thus the problem associated with exiting the hot tub.

Sept. 16. Assist: The vehicle doors are open and investigation leads to the owner handing the keys to the officer and requesting a ride home after a real rough night at 12:02 a.m. in the 500 block of Avenue B.

Trespassing: The women decide that hand-to-hand combat is preferable to all that time spent talking at 11:47 a.m. in the 700 block of Elm Street.

Thought for the day: The battery is a given but the before stories vary. Now both are sporting citizen citations and the court will get to decide on an outcome.

Sept. 17. Grand theft: The couple is surprised when the trip to pick up the boat and trailer ends up lacking at 2:03 p.m. in the 700 block of Yucca Street.

Fraud: The subject finds the request to purchase gift cards to satisfy an unfamiliar $3,500 debt is an expensive lesson at 2:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: The reason scam calls keep happening is because people fall for them. Get the word out. These are frauds.

Sept. 18. DUI with accident: The vehicle off the roadway turns into something just a little more complicated at 3:37 a.m. in the area of Lake Mountain Drive and U.S. Highway 93.

Welfare check: A request is made to check on the welfare of a subject who gave a local address and states he woke up dead at 2:48 p.m. in the 500 block of Don Vincente Court.

Thought for the day: The subject and the address of the deceased is no longer valid and the whereabouts unknown … hmmm.

Call of the week: Suspicious: The caller states the young male is walking up and down the street, wearing shorts, a white shirt and towel over the shoulder and is using very foul language. The officer arrives and observes the male very accurately singing along with Motown tunes at 11:33 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 1300 block of Kelpwood Street.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.