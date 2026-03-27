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Two Lady Eagles make all-star flag football game

Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Making plays happen in the open field, Eagles running back ...
Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Making plays happen in the open field, Eagles running back Sancha Jenas-Keogh picks up a first down against Chaparral on Jan. 23.
Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Making plays happen in the open field, Eagles running back ...
Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Making plays happen in the open field, Eagles running back Sancha Jenas-Keogh picks up a first down against Chaparral on Jan. 23.
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By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 26, 2026 - 5:01 pm
 

Rewarding their personal success on the gridiron, Boulder City High School flag football stars Sancha Jenas-Keogh and Shasta Ryan-Willett were selected for the Southern Nevada high school flag football all-star game, hosted by the Raiders on May 30.

“I’m extremely thrilled that we were able to have two of our girls selected,” head coach Sandy Cameron said. “This is a testament to their hard work, dedication and the strength of our program.”

Key two-way threats for the Eagles this past season, the duo helped Boulder City finish with a 7-9 record in their first season in the 4A classification.

A Swiss Army knife all over the field for the Eagles, Jenas-Keogh at times played quarterback, running back and wide receiver on offense, while doubling as a defensive back on defense.

Putting points on the board any way she could, the senior totaled 16 touchdowns (eight receiving, five rushing, three passing), while totaling 1,787 yards of offense (1,240 rushing, 417 receiving, 130 passing).

On defense, Jenas-Keogh led the team in both tackles (105) and sacks (10).

A key offensive piece for the Eagles, Ryan-Willett caught 42 passes for 461 yards and five touchdowns, while rushing for 299 yards and three touchdown on 52 carries.

On defense, the junior doubled as a ball hawking defensive back, totaling 37 tackles with a team-high eight interceptions.

Earning praise for their hard work as well, Payton Rogers, Rhiley Beck, Tessa Hess and Hannah Stark were all named to the 4A Sky-League team.

As a senior, Rogers made 71 tackles, while catching 18 passes for 130 yards and four touchdowns.

Stark, a junior, made 89 tackles with six sacks and an interception, while rushing for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Hess, a junior, passed for 944 yards and 12 touchdowns, while making 26 tackles with two interceptions.

Beck, a junior, made 25 tackles with four interceptions, while passing for 373 yards and three touchdowns as a reserve.

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