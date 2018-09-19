Trauma may cause multiple issues

At some point in our lives, most of us will live through a terrifying event. It could be a car accident, natural disaster, medical emergency, fire or perhaps a trauma inflicted by another person in the form of assault, abuse, combat or being robbed. Trauma can also come from seeing another person be seriously hurt or killed, or learning about something awful that happened to a person we love. Whatever the source, trauma leaves its imprint on the brain.

Research studies consistently show that post-traumatic stress disorder is linked to greater activity in brain areas that process fear and less activation in parts of the prefrontal cortex. Part of what’s helpful about knowing the common reactions is that after a trauma it can feel like we have 99 problems — scared, can’t sleep, on edge, angry, etc.

Recognizing that all these problems are tied to the trauma can make them feel more manageable. It can also be useful to realize that, as the recovery process unfolds, these experiences are likely to improve, which can instill hope.

Some common reactions to a traumatic event include replaying the memory. Many people find that the mind returns over and over to the upsetting memory, almost as if on a loop. It might feel like the brain is trying to make sense of the experience or figure out if we should have responded differently. Whatever the cause, it can be extremely distressing to relive a nightmarish experience repeatedly, even as we try our best to get the memory out of our heads.

Sept. 6. Assist other: Officers are dispatched to assist Boulder City Fire and Nevada Highway Patrol on the scene of a motor vehicle crash with one person trapped at 2:05 a.m. in the area of mile marker 9 on Interstate 11.

DUI: The fancy dip-and-dive through the parking lot doesn’t save the driver from standardized field sobriety tests and a suite for the night at the Henderson hostile hostel.

Thought for the day: Please watch for unexpected moves from other traffic on the new roadway.

Sept. 7. Exposure: The caller maintains the driver of the commercial vehicle is acting inappropriately, and she wishes to sign a complaint at 6:50 a.m. in the area of mile marker 8 on I-11.

DUI: The degree of difficulty for the photo shoot got a little higher when the intoxicated driver decided to play a short game of chicken at 3:06 p.m. in the area of mile marker 49 on U.S. Highway 95.

Sept. 8. Welfare check: The caller believes the elderly man lying in the rocks next to a walker may need assistance at 1:20 p.m. in the area of Buchanan Boulevard and Nevada Way.

Airport incident: Officers respond to a report of a possible emergency landing of a helicopter at 2:23 p.m. in the 1300 block of Airport Road.

Thought for the day: All parties on the ground and in the vessel are safely welcomed to Boulder City.

Sept. 9. Accident: The vehicle vs. the palm tree results in a slight win for the foliage and a distinct loss for the vehicle to include a courtesy ride home after what’s left of the vehicle is towed at 6:58 a.m. in the 900 block of Nevada Way.

Trespass: The lewd behavior doesn’t sit well with the housekeeper, and the tenant is now without lodging at 10:19 a.m. in the 700 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The leaning tree of Boulder City eventually loses the battle, but only after valiant attempts are made to save it.

Sept. 10. Wanted: The rules for felon registration are fairly strict, and the suspect decides to fight the law and see who wins (isn’t that a song?) at 10:22 a.m. in the 1200 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Recovered stolen vehicle: An abandoned travel trailer has been stripped of valuables and left for the owner to retrieve at 3:26 p.m. in the area of mile marker 52 of U.S. 95.

Thought for the day: Great. Now that song is stuck in my head.

Sept. 11. Welfare check: The caller states his relative has “lost his mind” and may try to hurt himself because he drew a line on a water bottle to show how much water should be consumed at 12:32 p.m. in the 800 block of Arizona Street.

Assist: The juvenile lying in the street appears to have been hit by a car at 6:21 p.m. in the area of Christina and Capri drives.

Thought for the day: The juvenile confirms he was a bit careless on a skateboard and ended up looking (and feeling) like he was hit by a car but was not.

Sept. 12. Animal: The caller states that the dogs’ barking is an ongoing problem at 7:43 a.m. in the 600 block of Lido Drive.

Assist other department: The furniture delivery turns into a fire sale after the delivery van erupts into flames at 10:05 p.m. in the 1400 block of Garnet Place.

Thought for the day: The owner explains that the dogs bark at the numerous guests at the pirate house during supervised relief visits, and the real problem is the neighbor coming out in his underwear and yelling at her.

Call(s) of the week: Suspicious: The caller reports a naked female lying in the median between our south city limits and the Hoover Dam Lodge who may need some clothing. Officers make contact with a naked male who insists he has not been out of the vehicle he is now sitting in. He does not require any clothing be provided. The officers resume their search for the outstanding naked person and warn the male on being properly clothed at 12:32 a.m. Sept. 10 in the area of the Hoover Dam Lodge.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.