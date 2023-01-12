54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Train museum employee honored

By Mark Credico Boulder City Review
January 11, 2023 - 4:06 pm
 
Updated January 11, 2023 - 4:46 pm
(Photo courtesy Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs) John Walker, who served in t ...
(Photo courtesy Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs) John Walker, who served in the U.S. Army, was named the state’s Veteran Employee of the Month on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, by the Nevada Department Veterans Services.

A staff member at Boulder City’s Nevada State Railroad Museum was named Nevada’s Veteran Employee of the Month on Friday.

John Walker was recognized by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services for his work as an administrative assistant for the museum.

“I like educating people, sharing my knowledge and experience with other people,” said Walker.

Museum Director Christopher McMahon said Walker went above and beyond the standard responsibilities of his job. He said that Walker’s official job responsibilities mostly include paperwork and administrative duties, but he also runs the museum store, tracks volunteer hours, helps coordinate educational programs, helps with store and ticket office volunteers, among other things.

McMahon said Walker gets along well with the volunteers and makes efforts to take care of them in the workplace. McMahon and Walker cooked and baked for the volunteers during the holiday season: a tradition at the museum that started with Walker’s idea, according to McMahon.

Walker helped the museum adopt the General Code of Operating Rules, a set of rules used by more than 400 railroads in North America, for its excursion train operations, according to a press release from the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

He also was the only staff member working at the museum for two months in 2021, according to the department.

“His desire to make this institution a better place really shows,” said McMahon.

Walker said his favorite aspect of working at the museum is helping educate people about the state’s history. He said that people who work in the museum and preservation industry consider themselves “guardians of Nevada’s history, culture and important artifacts,” and he said he enjoys having that title and teaching people about that history, culture and collection of artifacts.

“We all like to tell stories; I get a chance to do that almost every day,” said Walker.

Walker served in the U.S. Army, and is one of two veterans in the official museum staff of three, the other being McMahon, who served in the Navy. McMahon said the museum staff, including volunteers, has a “strong contingent of veterans” working there.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) A barrel is exposed near tumbleweed at Lake Mead on Boul ...
Snow easy task: Winter storm surge may boost Lake Mead’s level
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

The Rocky Mountains snow season is off to a well-above-average start thanks to a recent surge of stormy weather across the West. But whether it will be enough to buoy levels at Lake Mead and along the Colorado River remains to be seen.

(Mark Credico/Boulder City Review) City Manager Taylour Tedder highlights progress staff has ma ...
City nears completion of strategic plan
By Mark Credico Boulder City Review

Members of the City Council received an update about its progress for its five-year strategic plan during its meeting Tuesday night, then passed every item unanimously except for one, which was removed because staff was making changes.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Mohammed Mesmarian, who is facing terror charges, ...
Man arrested in BC after attack at power facility
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Boulder City Review

A judge ordered a competency evaluation Tuesday, Jan. 10, for a man facing a terrorism charge after police said he set a car on fire at the MGM Mega Solar Array facility.

Mayor Joe Hardy
State of City set for Jan. 19
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Mayor Joe Hardy will deliver his first State of the City address Jan. 19 in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive. “Together We Serve” is the theme of the address.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Local trails, such as the Historic Railroad Tunnel Trail at La ...
City part of new tourism program
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A plan by Boulder City to position itself as a hub for visitors of all ages to connect with outdoor adventure opportunities in the area is one of six proposals recently selected by Travel Nevada to participate in a new Destination Development Demonstration program designed to build tourism.

Leaders set goals, resolutions for 2023
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Serving the community, providing a better solution to how the city treats its wastewater and dealing with higher costs and inflation top city leaders’ goals for the new year.

Film fest heads to Smith center
Film fest heads to Smith center
By Boulder City Review

After two years of virtual programming, the Dam Short Film Festival will be held in person.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) More than 50 silver dollars dating back to the 1870 ...
Silver dollars, tokens found in casino’s historic safe
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A bag full of silver dollars dating back to the 1870s, a bucket of change, some dice in an old cigar box and a box of blank checks were among the items discovered when a historic safe was opened at the Railroad Pass on Dec. 29.