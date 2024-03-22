60°F
Top o’ the evening to ya

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Donned in full green Irish attire, hundreds filled the Elaine K. Smith Center Saturday night to see the Wild Irish Country Show starring Patrick Mahoney (pictured) along with the Celtic Cowboys and Irish dancers. The concert was a fundraiser for the BC History and Arts Foundation.
The Scottish Fiddler, also known as Feargus Hetherington, delighted the audience with his skillful play. Hetherington is also a violinist for the BBC Orchestra in Scotland.
Halfway through the concert, Mahoney and the other members of the Celtic Cowboys band switched to their western wear. Here, Mahoney sings “Friends in Low Places.”
The Celtic Cowboys performed a variety of songs including those from Ireland as well as country and rock.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
March 21, 2024 - 6:03 pm
 

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Donned in full green Irish attire, hundreds filled the Elaine K. Smith Center Saturday night to see the Wild Irish Country Show starring Patrick Mahoney (pictured) along with the Celtic Cowboys and Irish dancers. The concert was a fundraiser for the BC History and Arts Foundation.

The Scottish Fiddler, also known as Feargus Hetherington, delighted the audience with his skillful play. Hetherington is also a violinist for the BBC Orchestra in Scotland.

Halfway through the concert, Mahoney and the other members of the Celtic Cowboys band switched to their western wear. Here, Mahoney sings “Friends in Low Places.”

The Celtic Cowboys performed a variety of songs including those from Ireland as well as country and rock.

By Ron Eland

Boulder City Review

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s not uncommon for friends or even family members to try and best one another whether that be athletics, academics or relationships.

