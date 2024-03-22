Top o’ the evening to ya

Ultrarunner to push himself to the limit

The Celtic Cowboys performed a variety of songs including those from Ireland as well as country and rock.

Halfway through the concert, Mahoney and the other members of the Celtic Cowboys band switched to their western wear. Here, Mahoney sings “Friends in Low Places.”

The Scottish Fiddler, also known as Feargus Hetherington, delighted the audience with his skillful play. Hetherington is also a violinist for the BBC Orchestra in Scotland.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Donned in full green Irish attire, hundreds filled the Elaine K. Smith Center Saturday night to see the Wild Irish Country Show starring Patrick Mahoney (pictured) along with the Celtic Cowboys and Irish dancers. The concert was a fundraiser for the BC History and Arts Foundation.

