‘Tis the season in Boulder City

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Mark Martin, of the city’s public works department, and others spent several hours two weeks ago decorating the tree at Frank T. Crowe Park. The annual lighting of the tree will be held Friday at 6 p.m.

Courtesy photo The 48th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar returns on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 900 Arizona St. at the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gyms.

Boulder City is definitely in the holiday spirit.

Not only is the town adorned with festive lights and decorations, but it’s gearing up for myriad of events to help kick things off. Two of the most popular are the annual tree lighting and Santa’s Electric Light Parade, both of which are sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. They will also host Santa Picture Party on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bicentennial Park gazebo.

The tree lighting will be held on Friday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at Frank T. Crowe Park. There, Santa and Jingle Cat will help light the tree, which was decorated by city crews who put in several hours of work two weeks ago.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, the 55th annual parade will get underway at 4:30 p.m. and follow the same route as the July 4 parade. According to Chamber CEO Jill Rowland Lagan, a record number of entries is expected with that number topping 100. There will be seven announcers’ tables along the route with the judging taking place in front of Ace Hardware.

“We’re all looking for tradition and something that puts a smile on our face and allows our children to be able to participate in a community event,” Rowland Lagan said of the popularity of the events. “We’re also looking for something to lighten the mood and help us get into the spirit of Christmas, which is something Boulder City is known for.”

The following are some of the many holiday events, which kick off this week:

Luminaria

The 38th annual Luminaria/La Posada will take place tonight (Thursday, Nov. 30) at 6 p.m. at the Boulder City Recreation Center at 900 Arizona St. The event will feature children’s choirs, The Lenores, Tongan Choir and a live nativity scene. Hot chocolate will be available upon departure and is provided by the Boulder City Elks Club. The event itself is sponsored by the Boulder City United Methodist Church.

Luminaria here in Boulder City started nearly four decades ago after Boulder City resident Gail Motley saw something similar during a trip to Santa Fe. Working with Nita Pong, they were able to get participation from all nine churches who each made 10-minute musical or religious presentations. About 175 residents turned out to see 300 lit luminarias.

Christmas House

The 20th annual Christmas House on 1525 Fifth St., (see related article on Page 2) will be lit at 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Enjoy not only the lighting but performances from Dance Etc. and Miss Nevada Taylor Blatchford. Then make your way over to the tree lighting.

Nativity scene in Gingerwood

For several years, the public has been invited to enjoy a nativity scene in Gingerwood Park at 1296 Lynwood St., which is owned by Anne and Richard Angora.

The figures are from Italy and are handmade from papier mache, while the rest of the scene is made by Richard. It’s open for viewing nightly until around 10 p.m. Enjoy free candy canes and hot cocoa.

“This is not a drive-by viewing like the great lights around the valley, you need to get out of the car and walk in as the details are many,” Richard said.

Parade of Lights

The 45th annual Parade of Lights, sponsored by Boating Lake Mead, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. on Lake Mead. Boaters will be decorating their boats and participating in the Parade of Lights down at the Special Events Beach at Lake Mead (AKA Boulder Beach), continuing in front of some exterior docks at Las Vegas Boat Harbor. Watch the parade from the Special Events Beach or, if you’re a boater, join in on the action, and decorate your boat.

Doodlebug Bazaar

The 48th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar returns on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 900 Arizona St. at the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gyms.

There is free admission to this popular place to buy a Christmas gift this year. The event will include arts, crafts and food with more than 140 vendors and artists on hand.

The event is hosted by the Boulder City Community Club, which assists other organizations such a Lend-A-Hand, the senior center, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, Hospital Auxiliary and Emergency Aid.

St. Jude’s Night of Lights

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, a community of hope and healing, will hold its 17th Annual “Night of Lights” Winter Wonderland festival to bring joy to local youth living in foster care on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 100 St. Jude’s Street in Boulder City.

The community is invited to this event to “enjoy the numerous opportunities for creating everlasting holiday memories full of treats, activities, and socializing.” Admission and parking are free while food and beverages will be available for purchase.

All-inclusive activity wristbands are $10 and can be purchased through the QR code on the flyer, online at stjudesranch.org, or at the door.

Activity wristbands provide unlimited access to festivities and games, including pictures with Santa, make-your-own s’mores, cookies and hot cocoa, hayrides, cotton candy, trinkets and gift bags, arts and crafts, and entertainment by a DJ and the hosts.

One hundred percent of wristband sales will be donated to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

For sponsorship or volunteer opportunities, contact events@stjudesranch.org or 702-294-7100.

Ron Eland is editor of the Boulder City Review. He can be reached at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.