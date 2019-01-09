Three announce candidacy for city office

Candidate filing for Boulder City’s 2019 municipal election starts in two weeks, and several residents already have announced their plans to run for city offices.

Boulder City Mayor Rod Woodbury announced Friday he is running for re-election. James Howard Adams and Claudia Bridges said they plan to run for City Council.

“I am running for mayor again, first and foremost, because I love Boulder City,” Woodbury said. “I’m a 40-plus year resident now, and I believe that there are still significant contributions I can make to continue the success that our city has enjoyed over the last eight years. I also believe that City Manager Al Noyola and his new management team share my vision for our future, which is very encouraging to me. They understand the importance of building a family-friendly and faith-based community, the need to forge relationships with our business community, the criticality of enhancing customer service, and the essence of what it takes to balance our budget, strengthen our economy and communicate with our citizens with ever-increasing transparency and crystal clarity.”

Woodbury was elected as Boulder City’s 16th mayor in 2015. Before that, he served one term on the council, which started in 2011. He graduated from Boulder City High School in 1985 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University in 1992 and his Juris Doctor in 1999.

Adams, a longtime resident, is running for one of the two seats up for election on City Council.

Adams, 33, moved to Boulder City in 1995. He attended King Elementary School and Garrett Junior High School.

“I’m running because I think it’s the right time,” he said. “I grew up here. In that time I’ve grown to appreciate the small community. … I really want to represent the community.”

Adams is a musician and went to high school at Las Vegas Academy. He has toured throughout the state and country but said he has always remained involved in town through Boy Scouts, the Hometown Fiddlers and the Dam Short Film Festival. He has a degree in deaf studies from the College of Southern Nevada.

He said the three main components of his campaign are controlled growth, historic preservation and proper representation.

Bridges moved to Boulder City from California 6½ years ago with her husband, Marty.

“I love Boulder City,” she said.

Bridges said she was attracted to the area because she had never lived in a small town and because she loved its history. She said her vision for Boulder City is to make it a great place to visit and a place to live that encourages open dialogue with everyone.

“I really want to make a difference in Boulder City. … I have no outside agenda and would not make decisions based on what would benefit me.”

Bridges said three things important in her campaign are trust, communication and commitment to the preservation of the history of Boulder City.

She is the treasurer of Emergency Aid of Boulder City. Professionally, she is a retired tenured professor and has served on several committees. She has an master’s in finance and a doctorate in marketing.

Candidates can file to run for office Jan. 22-31. Those elected will serve a term of three years and five months after the council approved changing its cycle to align with state and federal elections in March.

To run for City Council, a candidate must be a qualified elector of Boulder City and have been a resident for at least two years immediately prior to the election. Candidates can hold no other elected office, and city employees are not eligible unless they resign from their position first.

If needed, the primary municipal election will be Tuesday, April 2. The municipal election will take place Tuesday, June 11.

