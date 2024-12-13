38°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

The joy of giving on Christmas

Courtesy photo Rose Ann Rabiola Miele and Deb Finnegan donned their favorite turkey outfits rec ...
Courtesy photo Rose Ann Rabiola Miele and Deb Finnegan donned their favorite turkey outfits recently while fundraising for the Christmas dinner hosted by the Boulder City History and Arts Foundation.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Popular local entertainer Patrick Mahoney will again be on hand t ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Popular local entertainer Patrick Mahoney will again be on hand to sing Christmas favorites.
More Stories
Hundreds turned out for the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree, which is hosted by the Bould ...
Christmas came early to Boulder City
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Around 100 invited guests attended the official groundbreaking la ...
State breaks ground on new railroad museum
bcr default image
Leafy Latitude gets their liquor license
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A recent meeting about the BoR xeriscape project was supposed to ...
Residents grill BoR rep about xeriscape
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
December 12, 2024 - 5:07 pm
 

Christmas is a day about giving to others, gathering with friends and family and enjoying a turkey or ham dinner with all the traditional sides.

All three of those boxes will be checked off for many, thanks to the efforts of the Boulder City History and Arts Foundation.

The non-profit organization will be hosting the fourth annual Christmas dinner, but the second under their watch. It had been hosted for two years by members of the Boulder City United Methodist Church but once word got out that they were seeking to hand the event off to someone else, the BCHAF stepped up to the (dinner) plate.

“I thought if they’re not going to do it, maybe our group could,” said Ray Turner, BCHAF’s president.

The dinner will be held on Christmas from noon to 3:30 p.m. at 1204 Sixth St. in the multi-purpose building, which sits between the pool and the football field. The dinner is free but donations are gladly accepted and will go toward the cost of next year’s event.

Turner, along with fellow BCHAF members Deb Finnegan and Rose Ann Rabiola Miele, led a large group of volunteers who last year served more than 200 people, with even more expected this year.

“We had so many people come up and thank us for doing it,” Turner said. “We feel a lot of people who were there last year will be coming again and will tell their friends about it.”

Last year, they set up tables outside the multi-purpose room, which proved to be a good move as it was not big enough to accommodate the number of attendees inside. To be on the safe side because of weather, they rented a large, costly tent for the overflow this year.

“It was lovely to see a lot of people, many of whom were older, come and donate what they could because they simply didn’t want to eat alone,” Finnegan said.

Rabiola Miele said they had at least a half dozen hams and even more turkey made, along with traditional side dishes like stuffing.

Being a proud Irishman, Turner said potatoes are part of his heritage. But even he has his breaking point.

“It was insanity at my house,” he said, laughing. “It was madness. I proudly said I’d take care of the potatoes. It was suggested I make instant and I said, ‘I’m definitely not making instant.’ I peeled them, boiled them and mashed them all. By the end I was on the verge of a breakdown.”

Despite all the work, the three said there was no hesitation in hosting it again this year.

“My daughter-in-law (who assisted) said it was the best Christmas she had ever had and I agreed,” Finnegan said. “You get back so much more than you give in helping people and seeing the joy it brings.”

“My mission for the last four years has been to share facts and food,” Rabiola Miele said. “I’ve always done that in some form for years but I’ve stepped that up in recent years. It brings me a lot of joy, despite how tired I may get.”

Turner added, “For me, I don’t have any family here, so I don’t have anywhere to be on Thanksgiving or Christmas, so I know what that’s like. It’s nice to provide a place for people to come and celebrate with one another.”

Local entertainer Patrick Mahoney will again be donating his time to sing classic Christmas songs as attendees enjoy their meal.

Turner said they are grateful for those who have agreed to again volunteer their time as well as those who will be busy in their own kitchens, cooking up plenty of food for others. The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce agreed to cover the insurance needed for the event, while the Boulder Dam Credit Union gave $1,000 as well as let the group set up in front of their building to collect donations, while Cindy Ford, owner of Southwest Diner, has again agreed to donate many of the side dishes.

Those wishing to donate monetarily to the dinner ahead of time are asked to do so at BDCU and ask for the Friends of the Arts Christmas dinner saving account. Those looking to donate their time or food, are asked to call 702-461-6842.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Hundreds turned out for the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree, which is hosted by the Bould ...
Christmas came early to Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

This past weekend, thousands turned out for a vanity of holiday events in Boulder City including the Luminaria, lighting of the Christmas House and community tree, Doodlebug Bazaar and Santa’s Electric Light Parade.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Around 100 invited guests attended the official groundbreaking la ...
State breaks ground on new railroad museum
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A lot has changed about Boulder City since it was founded nearly a century ago but one thing has remained a constant: The lot on the northwest corner of Buchanan and Boulder City Parkway has always been vacant. But that is about to change as ground was broken on Friday for a long-awaited expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum that is slated to open on that corner in the summer of 2026.

bcr default image
Leafy Latitude gets their liquor license
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It took more than a year, but the owners of the Leafy Latitude cigar bar on Nevada Way finally got their liquor license approved last week.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A recent meeting about the BoR xeriscape project was supposed to ...
Residents grill BoR rep about xeriscape
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Vernon Cunningham, deputy public affairs director for the Bureau of Reclamation Lower Colorado Basin Region, was at last week’s meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission to make a presentation about proposed signage at the site of the bureau’s headquarters at the top of Park Street.

Photo courtesy St. Jude’s This Saturday, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will be transformed ...
Night of Lights at St. Jude’s Saturday
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

If you didn’t get your fill of holiday cheer this past weekend thanks to a variety of events held in Boulder City, you can do so this Saturday.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Hundreds of family members and friends filled the BCHS auditorium ...
Sounds of the season
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

During Tuesday’s winter concert, students from both Garrett Junior High and Boulder City High School performed a variety of songs, which included holiday favorites. The schools performed individually but at the end, they collaborated on a trio of fan favorites.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo
Milo Hurst, longtime business owner, dies
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Nov. 22, Boulder City lost one of its longtime business owners and influencers in the revitalization of downtown Boulder City, Milo Hurst.

Photo courtesy 21 Sunflower Photography Denise Ashurst will be sworn in as the newest member o ...
Ashurst ready to take seat on council
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In less than a week, Denise Ashurst will be sworn in as Boulder City’s newest council member. And she’s ready and eager to do so.

bcr default image
Council denies solar lease extension request
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Politicians flip-flopping in their position on a specific issue is not at all uncommon. But a 180-degree reversal in the course of less than 20 minutes may be some kind of record.