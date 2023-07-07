The community celebrates the 4th
Each year, the Boulder City Damboree draws thousands of residents, as well as those from the Vegas Valley. The day features a pancake breakfast, parade, events in Broadbent Park and later in the afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park, culminating in a 30-minute fireworks show to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Each year, the Boulder City Damboree draws thousands of residents, as well as those from the Vegas Valley. The day features a pancake breakfast, parade, events in Broadbent Park and later in the afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park, culminating in a 30-minute fireworks show to celebrate the Fourth of July.