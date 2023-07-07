76°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

The community celebrates the 4th

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
July 6, 2023 - 7:25 pm
 
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Three-year-old Joanne Wilson, of Boulder City, found the perfect ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Three-year-old Joanne Wilson, of Boulder City, found the perfect way to beat the heat and have a snack at the same time in Broadbent Park.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Co. Store was one of more than 100 entries in the pa ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Co. Store was one of more than 100 entries in the parade.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Bret Runion waves to the crowd as he rode the parade route. He wo ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Bret Runion waves to the crowd as he rode the parade route. He would return to brave the water zone.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual pancake breakfast draw ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual pancake breakfast draws an estimated 600 to 800 people. Here, Jason King puts the pancake batter on the grill.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review In the parade’s water zone, anything and everything was used to ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review In the parade’s water zone, anything and everything was used to get as many people wet as possible.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group officially kicked off the ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group officially kicked off the parade with a pair of flyovers.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Damboree parade would not be complete without an ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Damboree parade would not be complete without an appearance by the Shriner’s Club and their miniature cars.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Spectators of all ages lined the parade route Tuesday.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Spectators of all ages lined the parade route Tuesday.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Damboree fireworks show is always the perfect way to end a da ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Damboree fireworks show is always the perfect way to end a day’s worth of festivities.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Emcee Mike Pacini asked the crowd to cheer as he went live with a ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Emcee Mike Pacini asked the crowd to cheer as he went live with a video on Facebook at Veterans Memorial Park.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Miss Nevada Taylor Blatchford, a Boulder City native, joined in o ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Miss Nevada Taylor Blatchford, a Boulder City native, joined in on a dance Tuesday evening.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The splash park at Veterans Memorial Park is always a hit with ki ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The splash park at Veterans Memorial Park is always a hit with kids but especially on July 4 as hundreds of families turn out to enjoy the water and afternoon/evening festivities.

Each year, the Boulder City Damboree draws thousands of residents, as well as those from the Vegas Valley. The day features a pancake breakfast, parade, events in Broadbent Park and later in the afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park, culminating in a 30-minute fireworks show to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) Map showing the location of a proposed energy storage facility ...
City opens process for energy storage facility
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a bit of a twist on the old saying, the preview of a potentially big development for Boulder City’s future in terms of both money and tech came packaged in a tiny, one-page bill introduced to the council last week.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Longtime Boulder City Parks and Recreation Director Roger Hall, c ...
Chamber recognizes its members, annual winners
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

More than 300 turned out last Thursday to pay tribute and cheer on the winners of the 2023 Boulder City Chamber of Commerce awards and installation night at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Jeff Scheid/ Las Vegas Review-Journal An American bulldog licks animal control supervisor Ann ...
Number of ‘dumped’ animals soars in BC
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

On the surface, it sounded like a non-controversial item on the City Council agenda: direct city staff to study and advise on opening up Boulder City’s strict law mandating that all dogs and cats must be spayed or neutered with the desire of some residents to do limited, licensed purebred breeding.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City Arial view of the proposed RV park near Boulder Creek Golf Club.
City Council mulls changes to RV park plans
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The process for approving development in Boulder City is long and the casual observer may be under the impression that what is simply an initial step is a final decision.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The annual fireworks show, which costs more than $30,000, will be ...
Community gears up for Damboree
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

When one thinks of Americana, they need not look any further than Boulder City’s annual Damboree.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Interim Lake Mead Superintendent Mike Gauthier spoke to media mem ...
Rep. Titus helps secure funding for Lake Mead
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Boating and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area are practically synonymous with one another. So when there’s talk about impacting that popular summer pastime, people get concerned.