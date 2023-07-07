The community celebrates the 4th

Each year, the Boulder City Damboree draws thousands of residents, as well as those from the Vegas Valley. The day features a pancake breakfast, parade, events in Broadbent Park and later in the afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park, culminating in a 30-minute fireworks show to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Three-year-old Joanne Wilson, of Boulder City, found the perfect way to beat the heat and have a snack at the same time in Broadbent Park.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Co. Store was one of more than 100 entries in the parade.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Bret Runion waves to the crowd as he rode the parade route. He would return to brave the water zone.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual pancake breakfast draws an estimated 600 to 800 people. Here, Jason King puts the pancake batter on the grill.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review In the parade’s water zone, anything and everything was used to get as many people wet as possible.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group officially kicked off the parade with a pair of flyovers.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Damboree parade would not be complete without an appearance by the Shriner’s Club and their miniature cars.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Spectators of all ages lined the parade route Tuesday.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Damboree fireworks show is always the perfect way to end a day’s worth of festivities.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Emcee Mike Pacini asked the crowd to cheer as he went live with a video on Facebook at Veterans Memorial Park.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Miss Nevada Taylor Blatchford, a Boulder City native, joined in on a dance Tuesday evening.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The splash park at Veterans Memorial Park is always a hit with kids but especially on July 4 as hundreds of families turn out to enjoy the water and afternoon/evening festivities.

