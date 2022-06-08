Temporary summer pool hours set

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Temporary summer hours for the municipal pool include sessions for adults, children and families.

The municipal pool has established temporary hours for summer.

The pool, at 861 Avenue B, is open from 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon and 6-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, as well as from 6-9 a.m. Friday for adult lap swim. Open swim sessions are scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Family swim sessions are scheduled from 5-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Cheree Brennan, aquatic coordinator, said she is continuing to add lifeguards to the staff and hopes to “have more expanded hours” soon.

The facility’s climbing walls, diving board and wading pool can be used during open swim sessions, as staffing allows, Brennan said.

The dive tank will not be available during family swim sessions.

Admission is free for youths, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by someone 14 or older and have a liability waiver signed by a parent or guardian on file. Additionally, Brennan said if the child younger than 8 is a nonswimmer, then the person accompanying them must be “in the water with them within arm’s length.”

Daily admission is $2 for senior citizens and $3 for adults.

Punch and annual passes also are available. A 30-punch pass costs $51 for seniors and $76.50 for adults; annual passes are $175 for an individual and $300 for a family. A summer pass for individuals at $75 also is available.

The office and racquetball courts are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 6-11 a.m. and 1-6 p.m. Friday.

Call ​​702-293-9286 for more information.

