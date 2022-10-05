70°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Study: Low lake reveals prehistoric volcanic ash, potential risks

By Taylor Lane Special to the Boulder City Review
October 5, 2022 - 3:52 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Lower water levels at Lake Mead have revealed prehistoric volc ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) Lower water levels at Lake Mead have revealed prehistoric volcanic ash, which could pose risks to people's health if it is moved, according to a new study.

Boats and bodies aren’t the only things revealing secrets at Lake Mead.

Newly exposed rock at Lake Mead has revealed that the Las Vegas Valley could be impacted by volcanic ash from neighboring states.

A UNLV study published in the Geological Society of America found that the exposed rock, which hasn’t been visible since the 1930s, contains ash from volcanoes in Wyoming, California and Idaho from 12 million to 32,000 years ago.

While that may seem like a long time ago, researchers says there is still a possibility that volcanic activity may one day impact the surrounding area.

Eugene Smith, a UNLV emeritus professor of geology, said volcanic ash that reaches the valley in the future could cause safety issues like fallen power lines, blocked roadways and health problems.

“(Ash) is easily remobilized by wind and water,” Smith said in a news release. “When inhaled, the incredibly tiny but sharp glass grains in the ash can cause significant, chronic lung conditions such as silicosis.”

The study narrowed down four possible sources of the ash from surrounding states, including Yellowstone National Park and the Ancestral Cascades that reach from Northern California into British Columbia, Canada. Areas close to the Las Vegas Valley like the southwestern Nevada volcanic field and volcanoes of Walker Lane in Southern California were also suspected.

Southern Nevada geologist Rachael Johnsen said studying the past impacts of nearby volcanic activity on Las Vegas can help experts plan for the future.

“The ash layers we study come from volcanoes long extinct,” Johnsen said in a news release. “However, studying them has helped us determine just how often the Las Vegas area was inundated with ash over time and may help us prepare for future events from active volcanoes far from us.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Councilman James Howard Adams
Council candidates to attend forum
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

James Howard Adams and Cokie Booth, who are running for City Council in Boulder City, will participate in a candidates forum presented by the Boulder City Review on Oct. 12.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) City Manager Taylour Tedder
City’s streetlight project takes dark turn
By Taylour Tedder Special to the Boulder City Review

Although Boulder City is one of the safest and friendliest communities, outdoor lighting is still a significant need and something we are prioritizing for residents. We take feedback seriously in City Hall about replacing streetlights and improving their radiance. We have been working on efficient and effective solutions for those in Boulder City, knowing that lighting is one of the most common contacts we receive within the city.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Reputed Hells Angels president Richard Devries, 66 ...
Hells Angels’ leader arrested in court
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Boulder City Review

The reputed president of the Las Vegas Hells Angels was arrested during a court hearing Monday, Oct. 3, as officials continued to search for two suspects recently indicted on racketeering and gang charges in connection with a shooting that injured members of the rival Vagos Motorcycle Club.

(Image courtesy Boulder City Chamber of Commerce) This site plan shows the proposed layout of t ...
Grant to help centralize area’s adventures
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City will get one of two “adventure centers” in Nevada after the U.S. Commerce Department awarded a $3.7 million grant to the state.

(Mark Credico/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Finance Director Diane Pelletier presents the 2 ...
Plan for RV park moves forward, council discusses future projects
By Mark Credico Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Council discussed their upcoming projects, a proposed RV park and cabin rental and introduced a controversial new bill during their meeting Sept. 27, 2022.

(Boulder City Review) The Boulder City Review’s staff won six first-place awards in Nevada Pr ...
BCR’s staff receives 6 first-place awards
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Review was recognized for outstanding work during the past year in the Nevada Press Foundation’s Awards of Excellence, which were presented Saturday in Las Vegas.

(Boulder City Review file photo) At National Night Out in 2019, Grady Jensen, then 5, had a cha ...
National Night Out returns
By Jimmy Romo Boulder City Review

After a two-year hiatus, the National Night Out event is back in Boulder City with the return of the fan-favorite softball game that this year will be between the city’s police officers and firefighters.