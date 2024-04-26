Student Council shines with 2 awards

The Boulder City High School Student Council received a pair of prestigious awards within the past two weeks to add to the list already on their proverbial mantle.

First, it was awarded the National Gold Council for the 10th year in a row. They also recently returned from the student council state conference, which was held at Sparks High School, where they received the Silver Star Award, an award that recognizes all the different activities BCHS does as a council.

“We are honored to continue our tradition of excellence by once again receiving the distinction as a National Gold Council. Having our efforts recognized is appreciated, since we do more than just make great posters,” said Megan Uszynski, BCHS’ student body historian.

A release states, “On behalf of the National Association of Student Councils, it is our pleasure to officially recognize your Boulder City High School Student Council as a 2024 National Gold Council of Excellence. Winning the National Gold Council of Excellence Award is testament to the highest standards of quality, leadership, innovation, and community engagement that your council consistently demonstrates in its operation, and its projects and activities. NASC’s National Gold Councils of Excellence are the models of quality for which other student councils nationwide should strive to become.”

At the same state conference, BCHS Principal Amy Wagner was awarded Administrator of the Year.

On the award, Wagner said this week, “Being named the Administrator of the Year and being recognized by Nevada Association of Student Councils was truly an honor. It was a special moment because I was nominated by our student leadership team and they are the heartbeat of this campus. This recognition is a reflection of the incredible teamwork and dedication of our entire Eagle family, not just me. High school principal is the best job there is and I am truly grateful for the privilege of serving as the BCHS principal.”