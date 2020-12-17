41°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Statewide pause extended

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
December 16, 2020 - 5:04 pm
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak recently extended the statewide pause through Jan. 15.
The statewide pause instituted by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has been extended into January instead of ending this month.

Originally announced Nov. 22 as a three-week plan, the pause includes stricter mask requirements and smaller capacities at restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms, bowling alleys and other areas of recreation or entertainment. It goes through Jan. 15.

Boulder City Library Director Kim Diehm said because of the extended pause the library is taking a “step back” and will be closing all of its in-building services.

“We want to do all we can to protect the health and safety of our staff and community as numbers in positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths rise,” she said. “We will remain open for curbside pickup with no change in those hours, and we encourage you to call 702-293-1281 to order materials. … Items can still be returned in the book drop, but hot spots need an appointment to be returned curbside. We are not yet accepting any donations.”

Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante said the extension will lengthen the current limitations for city buildings and push out the date for people to attend City Council and commission meetings in person.

The first City Council meeting of 2021 is Jan. 12, which is before the statewide pause ends.

“I know the mitigation restrictions in place under the current ‘pause’ are devastating to many Nevadans who just want to go back to ‘normal,’ who are worried about their jobs, their businesses, keeping their homes and getting their kids back to school,” Sisolak said. “But as I’ve said for nine months now, we must do what we can to protect the health and safety of the public. That remains more important than ever as we experience these record numbers.”

The restrictions implemented under the pause also reduced the gathering limit from 250 to 50 or 25 percent capacity, whichever number is lower, and capped private gatherings at 10 people “from no more than two households.”

The only new mitigation measure announced recently by Sisolak was the eviction moratorium, which now lasts until March 31. It will apply to tenants who can’t pay their rent but will not bar all evictions. Exceptions include lease breaches, unlawful activity and nuisance issues.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Colton Lochhead contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

