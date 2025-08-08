86°F
News

St. Jude’s, city send message

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review St. Jude's Ranch for Children CEO Dr. Christina Vela, far left, w ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review St. Jude's Ranch for Children CEO Dr. Christina Vela, far left, was joined last Wednesday by staff and volunteers to help celebrate World Day Against Trafficking.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
August 7, 2025 - 5:00 pm
 

Their message was clear.

On Aug. 30, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children marked World Day Against Trafficking with its first Lift Voices, Not Traffickers campaign to help spread the word against human trafficking.

This initiative called on Southern Nevada businesses and others to visibly stand with survivors, and those at risk, of human trafficking by participating in a community-wide display intended to raise awareness and solidarity.

“Every year, thousands fall victim to trafficking—many right here in Nevada. By standing together in a visible show of support, we can help lift the voices of survivors and create safer communities,” said Dr. Christina Vela, CEO of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

According to a release, human trafficking continues to affect thousands of women, children, and youth annually, with many victims found in local communities. The Healing Center at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children remains the only residential treatment center of its kind for children who are victims of sex trafficking. The World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is observed globally to highlight this urgent issue and to encourage support for those impacted.

To honor the day, Mayor Joe Hardy signed a proclamation recognizing World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. Several city staff members also posed for photos with the red balloons to show the city’s support.

In part, the proclamation read, “Human traffickers have become adept at using internet platforms, including social media channels, online marketplace sites, and free-standing webpages to recruit victims and attract clients. Human trafficking continues to affect thousands of women, children and youth every year - with many victims found in our Vegas communities.”

