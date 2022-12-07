40°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

‘Spoof’ call temporarily locksdown high school

By Boulder City Review
December 7, 2022 - 11:34 am
 

Boulder City High School was placed on a brief lockdown this morning after Boulder City Police dispatch received a “spoofed” all at 9:09 a.m. from someone claiming to be a teacher supposedly hiding from a gunman in the school, according to a city official.

“The school was locked-down and our on-site school resource officer followed our immediate action training and protocols and went into active shooter response. In less than 90-seconds, strike teams consisting of multiples officers were deployed inside the school,” said Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea. “Our teams advanced throughout the building and found no evidence of any threat. We later learned that a neighboring school outside our jurisdiction received a similar call just moments after we received ours.”

The lockdown lasted less than 45 minutes.

According to Shea, spoofing/swatting incidents are happening in school districts across the country.

“These threats are a crime and will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Justin Pattison, deputy superintendent of Lake Mead N ...
Hundreds defend boating at Lake Mead
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Max Convis never imagined a day when park officials would even consider the option of restricting boat access to Lake Mead, a reservoir he has boated on for half a century.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Evaporation ponds at the Boulder City wastewater t ...
City may be ready to boost water recycling
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review

Even as other communities in the Las Vegas Valley have recycled water since the 1960s, the city closest to Hoover Dam uses up to 500 million gallons a year one time and then casts it away, lost to the air and desert.

Former City Attorney Steve Morris
City sued by former attorney
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Former Boulder City Attorney Steven Morris filed a lawsuit against the city Friday, Dec. 2, alleging his civil rights were violated.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Roughly 2,000 boats are docked at Lake Mead, including ...
Future of boats on Lake Mead murky
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review

Shrinking water levels are creating a murky unknown about recreational boating on Lake Mead.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Wreaths Across America will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at the ...
Wreaths Across America returns
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Wreaths Across America, an event that features wreaths placed on the graves of veterans buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, will begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 in the chapel.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) New City Council members Steve Walton, far left, Mayor Joe H ...
New council seated
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Mayor Joe Hardy took his oath of office along with new council members Steve Walton and Cokie Booth during a special City Council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 29, night.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mark Martin of the city’s electrical departm ...
Holiday activities fill December calendar
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

December’s arrival can only mean one thing in Boulder City: It’s time to celebrate.

Getty images
Police investigate Thanksgiving shooting
By Boulder City Review

Police responded to a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, in the 1000 block of Boulder City Parkway, said Lisa LaPlante, communications manager.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) City Manager Taylour Tedder
Past year reflects positively on future
By Taylour Tedder Special to the Boulder City Review

It’s my second holiday season in Boulder City since I became a resident in August 2021. As the end of this year approaches, I want to reflect on what I’ve appreciated experiencing, working toward and accomplishing. There are many to thank for our focus and progress in 2022, including the City Council, city employees, and residents’ feedback.

(Image courtesy of Lisa LaPlante) City Manager Taylour Tedder, left, presents Mayor Kiernan McM ...
Outgoing council members honored
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

City Council honored departing members and unanimously approved or voted to postpone all actions during their meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22, night.