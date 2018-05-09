Special Olympic Spirit

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Posing for a quick picture before heading down U.S. Highway 93 with the Flame of Hope for Special Olympics on Friday were, from left, Officer Jen Woolsey, Robert Doyle, Matthew Migliore, Explorer Logan Heisler, officers Scott Pastore, Armando Salazar and Eric Prunty, and Paul Brooks, kneeling in front. Since 1989, law enforcement officers from around the state have participated in the run to help helps spread awareness for and create excitement for the Special Olympics Nevada Summer Games, which begin June 1 in Reno.