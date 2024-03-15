54°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Slow and steady

By Alan Halaly Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2024 - 6:08 pm
 
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Lake levels have been holding steady over the last two years, acc ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Lake levels have been holding steady over the last two years, according to Noe Santos, river operations manager for the Bureau of Reclamation. At this time in 2021, Lake Mead was at an elevation of 1086.5 feet and is currently at 1076.3 feet. “I would say that Lake Mead has recovered about 36 feet from a low elevation of 1040.6 feet in July 2022 largely due to wet conditions in 2023 that allowed for additional releases from Glen Canyon Dam, additional lower basin precipitation that resulted in decreased water use, and the Lower Basin conservation programs that have created system water in Lake Mead,” Santos said.

For Nevadans at the forefront of the West’s water crisis, snowpack in the Rocky Mountains that eventually trickles down to Lake Mead is always front of mind.

Following an incredibly wet year that brought the Colorado River basin a brief reprieve, early signs point to a less impressive snowpack this time around, said Paul Miller, a hydrologist at the National Weather Service’s Colorado Basin River Forecast Center in Salt Lake City.

Current estimates place the Upper Colorado River Basin snowpack at 103 percent of a 30-year historical average — a noticeable downgrade from last year at this time, when the snowpack hovered around 130 percent.

Not every year can be as wet as water managers want it to be, but the numbers are providing some hope, Miller said. Generally, wet years are followed by dry ones.

“It’s a positive that we haven’t gone from one extreme to the other so much this year,” he said, cautioning that numbers have historically fluctuated before snowpacks peak around the first week of April. “We’ve gone from a very wet extreme closer to a normal balance.”

Throughout the Sierra Nevada, though, blizzards between Feb. 29 and March 4 have bolstered the state’s snowpack in every basin. This is good news for rural Nevadans who rely on wells that draw groundwater from those basins, which will be heartily recharged if snowpack continues down this path.

Basins unclear on path forward

Snowpack levels are underscored by the race to update river appropriations before they expire at the end of 2026.

Upper Basin states — Wyoming, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico — disagree with the Lower Basin states — California, Nevada and Arizona — as to whether cuts in water allotments should be shared across the basin.

Both groups of states have proposed, however, that the Lower Basin will need to take cuts to account for water loss to evaporation and transit.

Lake Mead, the reservoir that provides about 90 percent of Southern Nevada’s water, is set to dip close to historic lows seen in 2022, according to Bureau of Reclamation projections.

At the end of February, the water level sat at 1,076.52 feet, compared with 1,040.58 feet in July 2022 at the lowest-ever level.

Regulators are counting on snowpack to provide breathing room in the water supply for negotiations to shape up over the next two years, but whether that will happen remains to be seen.

“We’ll cross our fingers for continued snowpack conditions,” Miller said.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The BC, seen here in the distance from Bootleg Canyon Park, will ...
BC repaint: Countdown is on
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s almost time to don that old pair of jeans, the ratty tennis shoes in the back of your closet and a shirt you’re not worried about ruining.

Management of veterans’ home sparks controversy
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Documents provided to the Boulder City Review by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) appear to back up many of the accusations leveled at the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) and leadership of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home which is located in Boulder City by current and former employees over the past year. Many of the same issues were also noted by CMS surveyors in an inspection of the home that occurred in January.

Chart courtesy of Cokie Booth Thermometer chart showing sources of funding for proposed city aq ...
Spending for proposed pool to be on Nov. ballot
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

During Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting, City Manager Taylour Tedder may have summed things up best.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The old hangar at what was once Bullock Field and then the Boulde ...
Historic preservation event set for May
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It’s a couple of months away, but scheduling for events tied to Historic Preservation Day — slated for May 11 —are pretty set and revolve around the theme of Trains, Planes and Automobiles.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Las year's Easter Egg Hunt, seen here, was the first time the cit ...
Hunt expected to draw hundreds
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the second year in a row, the city of Boulder City is sponsoring the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt with a little extra help from a friend – the Easter Bunny.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Exterior of the Boulder City Courthouse. Judge Victor Miller will ...
Longtime judge/justice of the peace to retire
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

If you get arrested in or around Boulder City and have to appear before a judge, that may mean — depending on the offense, the arresting agency and exactly where the arrest happened —that you are in front of the Boulder City municipal judge or the justice of the peace for the Boulder Township of Clark County.

bcr default image
And… We have a primary
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It’s official. As of Tuesday evening, five people had filed paperwork to run for city council.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum is housed inside of the histor ...
Wait. The museum has WHAT in it’s collection?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It was a presentation about the activities and impact of the Boulder City Museum with lots of info and plans and numbers. But most people who saw it will remember it most for the discussion of some of the museum’s more, hmmm, unusual items that are part of the collection.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Nevada The playground at Broadbent Park, along with others, will see imp ...
Playgrounds to get facelift
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

City officials and residents pride themselves on many things related to Boulder City, with one of those being the number of parks offered for those who live and visit here.