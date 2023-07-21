Short-term rental talk draws crowd

To allow Airbnb or not to allow Airbnb, that is the question.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Community Development Director Michael Mays, left, and City Manager Taylour Tedder spoke before nearly 100 residents last week to garner input on the short-term vacation rental topic.

A topic that has recently come up the city’s radar is one that many communities have been dealing with for years – short-term vacation rentals.

On July 12, the city hosted a look at the short-term vacation rental topic in order to get as much input as possible before presenting it to the Boulder City Council.

“Currently, short-term rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO are not listed in the Boulder City Code and therefore they are not permitted within our community,” City Manager Taylour Tedder said to those in attendance. “City Council directed staff to gather feedback from residents concerning short-term rentals. So, this is your opportunity to let city staff know how you feel about the rental platforms.”

Community Development Director Michael Mays then took things from there and started by defining a short-term rental. Based on the city of Henderson’s definition, it is a permanent residential dwelling that is rented for a period of less than 30 days.

Because the practice of offering short-term vacation rentals is technically illegal, city officials are unsure as to the number of them in town. When doing a search on Airbnb for Boulder City, it appears the numbers are fairly low. But, that’s just one of several platforms a homeowner can advertise upon.

In 2021 Assembly Bill 363 passed and states that most jurisdictions within the state had to put licensing, permitting and other considerations in place to allow for some level of short-term rentals. However, when Mayor Joe Hardy was a state senator, he was able to insert a caveat into the bill that exempted municipalities with fewer than 25,000 residents from the new law’s requirements, which allows Boulder City the ability to opt-out.

The following are regulations set forth by the cities of Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and within the unincorporated areas of Clark County:

• Short-term rentals are either a permitted or conditional use.

• Some require owners to reside on the property.

• For overnight occupancy only, not permitted for weddings and parties.

• Only allow short-term rentals in single-family homes and condos (apartments, mobile homes, RVs not permitted).

• Requires annual registration with city/county.

• Some communities set a maximum number of units owned by one individual.

• Maximum noise and guest levels.

• Units are separated by either 660 feet or 1,000 feet.

• Permits up to 10% of condo unit within a multi-family complex.

• Verified complaints can result in termination of license.

During the question-and-answer phase, which lasted more than an hour, Mays addressed the questions posed to him. (Because it was an open format, those asking questions were not required to state their names).

Of the nearly 100 who attended, based solely on the comments and applause following some of those comments, the room was nearly evenly split between those opposed and in favor of allowing short-term rentals.

Those who spoke against them said there’s concern that if allowed, neighborhood character would be impacted as more homes were turned into short-term rentals. Other expressed concern about an increase in crime and traffic as well as impacts on parking and home values.

“At the May 23 council meeting, everyone was informed that there are Airbnbs operating here,” one woman said. “At this meeting, you and the city manager both said they are not permitted. Why then, for the last two months have they continued to operate? Why weren’t they shut down until something is permitted?”

Mays said in that case, residents need to call the city’s code enforcement department to report any short-term rentals.

Those in favor, including some who own short-term rentals in Boulder City, said it’s a way to earn extra income and that they monitor their property’s appearance and who is renting. They also said they don’t want to look like the “bad guy” in this issue and want to be good neighbors.

“I am an Airbnb owner and I do not want any of my neighbors or the town’s folk to be upset about this,” another woman said. “I say that because I’ve personally spoken to every neighbor three or four houses on each side and discussed with them prior to what we were thinking, how it would benefit us and how it could be of good to them. It was my intent as a neighbor in case something did happen, they could contact me.”

Mays said. “We want everyone to fill out the survey to give your preferences regarding short-term rentals.”

The survey, available at bcnv.org, closes Aug. 1. Staff will compile the information and present it at a future council meeting. Council will decide whether something should be placed on the books officially banning the practice or something to allow it.