Sheep to be tested for disease

By Boulder City Review
April 14, 2021 - 6:03 pm
 
(Pernell Bryant/Special to the Boulder City Review) Bighorn sheep, seen at Hemenway Valley Park on Nov. 10, will be tested by the Nevada Department of Wildlife in April to check on their health, looking specifically for pneumonia, which has had a significant impact on the species in the River Mountains.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife will be conducting tests on bighorn sheep at Hemenway Valley Park later this month.

According to the city, sometime in April, NDOW biologists and the state wildlife veterinarian will do diagnostic testing of 10 to 12 female sheep. Disease surveillance is the primary goal of the testing, especially as pneumonia has had a significant impact on the species in the River Mountains.

They also plan to remove identification collars from as many as seven sheep. To do this safely, the sheep will be tranquilized for a short amount of time.

“We will use a dart rifle with a safe tranquilizer that will cause the sheep to sleep for a while so that they are immobilized,” said Pat Cummings, game biologist for NDOW. “Our objective is to obtain blood samples, oral-phyrangeal nasal swab samples and through diagnostic testing, we’ll be getting some baseline information on the health status of the herd.”

Testing and work should take about a half hour per sheep and they will be given an antidote that will allow them to wake up like nothing ever happened. NDOW staff will use the gazebos in the park as a working area.

Staff will be driving marked vehicles and wearing NDOW uniforms. The department is asking residents to be cautious and keep their distance as staff completes the testing, helping to keep the environment unchanged so it doesn’t scare off the sheep.

NDOW did similar testing in May 2016 and put multicolor identification collars on several sheep.

“We were looking at the longevity of the female population and wanted to see if we could reliably discern which ewes had an attendant lamb,” Cummings said. “Now, years later, the collars no longer serve a purpose. We’ve also heard from residents presuming that the collars are too tight. We assure you that is not the case, but we would like to remove them so we can alleviate the concerns of residents.”

For more information about the testing, contact Doug Nielsen at dnielsen@ndow.org.

THE LATEST
City Council unanimously approved offering Acting City Attorney Brittany Walker the full-time p ...
City to offer Walker attorney job
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

For the second time in about three years, Boulder City’s acting city attorney is being offered the permanent position after hiring an outside firm to conduct a statewide search for candidates.

City Council supports building a new pool rather than renovating the current one. The next step ...
New $21 million pool facility proposed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council supports building a new pool rather than renovating the current one after hearing the recommendation of an ad hoc committee and seeing results of a recent study.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday, April 13, that all statewide social distancing mandates w ...
May reopening set as distancing rule to end
By Colton Lochhead / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak says the requirement to wear a mask while in public will remain in place for an undetermined amount of time as the state moves to fully reopen.

 
Lee: City to get $14 million from rescue plan
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Rep. Susie Lee visited Boulder City on Tuesday, April 6, to tout how the American Rescue Plan will benefit the community, small businesses, local residents and the city government, which will receive $14 million directly.

Jorgensen takes top spot in council race
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Sherri Jorgensen appears to have been elected to the City Council during Tuesday’s primary election, while Cokie Booth and Matt Fox will likely face off in the June 15 General Election for the second seat.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Nye County Deputy District Attorney Christi Kindel an ...
City attorney finalists interviewed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city is down to three finalists for a new city attorney and the council could make a decision about who to hire at a special meeting Wednesday, April 14.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Terry Chastain is arraigned for a misdemeanor charge ...
Man faces jail time for hoarding cats
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A man is facing a misdemeanor charge and possible jail time for hoarding almost 70 cats in his Boulder City mobile home in 2019.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review New owners Grant and Larry Turner are turning the for ...
Agency sends grant request for more review
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Redevelopment Agency is holding off on awarding a historic preservation grant to local father and son builders Grant and Larry Turner because it is unsure if the project fits the guidelines for the program.

Boulder City A national monument is being proposed for Avi Kwa Ame, which means spirit mountai ...
City backs monument designation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is backing a proposed national monument in a part of the Mojave Desert that borders the town.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Early voting in the 2021 City Council race continue ...
Early voting underway
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Early voting in the primary election to narrow the field of candidates for two open City Council seats began March 25. As of the end of day Tuesday, the most recent numbers available by deadline, 824 voters had cast their ballots.