Several hundred cast ballots in BC

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
June 8, 2022 - 4:20 pm
 
Updated June 8, 2022 - 4:38 pm
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Early voting began Tuesday and continues through Friday at the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. Voters are being asked who will serve as mayor and to choose two City Council members.

A little more than 300 voters cast their ballots Tuesday, June 7, in Boulder City, the first day early voting for the June 14 primary election was offered in the community.

According to City Clerk Tami McKay, 334 people cast their ballots at the city’s recreation center. Results from Wednesday’s early voting were not available by press time.

Early voting continues throughout the county through Friday. In Boulder City, the vote center at the recreation center, 900 Arizona St., will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Countywide, 44,884 votes have been cast through Tuesday evening. Early voting began May 28.

In addition to being asked to weigh in on a variety of regional, county, state and national offices, Boulder City residents will be selecting the town’s mayor and filling two seats on the City Council.

Incumbent Mayor Kiernan McManus is seeking re-election and is being challenged by Sen. Joe Hardy. Tanya Vece withdrew from the race May 22. In the council race, incumbent James Howard Adams is seeking to be re-elected. Also running are Cokie Booth, Rose Marie Hess, Valerie McNay and Steve Walton.

On Tuesday, voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the recreation center and King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

(Kyle McClendon) Shayla Silva, a captain with University Fire Department in Fairbanks, Alaska, ...
Woman’s flame burns brightly: Dark challenges inspire ex-beauty queen to help others
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Tattooed on Shayla Silva’s inner wrist is a small semicolon. It’s so small that it could easily be missed. But for Silva it’s a constant reminder to take a breath and pause for a moment before moving forward and tackling the next challenge that comes her way.

Shawna Hollister A barrel that contain human remains was found at Lake Mead on Sunday, May 1.
Theory ties mobsters to body found in barrel
By Jeff Burbank and Geoff Schumacher Special to the Boulder City Review

Editor’s note: This article first appeared at DailyMail.com

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Richard Devries, 66, second from left, makes his initial ...
Retaliation cited in biker shooting
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Boulder City Review

A highway shooting in Henderson involving rival motorcycle gangs may have been an act of retaliation, a prosecutor said June 2.

(Pam Leon/28 Sunflowers) Luana Fritz, the new chairman of Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s ...
Chamber recognizes achievements, installs officers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the past year’s achievements while looking forward during its annual installation and awards dinner June 2 at Boulder Creek Golf Club. The evening had a luau theme.

(Getty Images) Students 18 and younger in Boulder City will be able to get free breakfasts and ...
Free meals for students available
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City students will be able to receive free meals in June thanks to funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Temporary summer hours for the municipal pool inclu ...
Temporary summer pool hours set
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The municipal pool has established temporary hours for summer.

 
Fallen soldiers remembered during solemn ceremonies
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A hallowed spirit filled Boulder City this past weekend as visitors and residents gathered to remember those who gave their lives serving the country.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Members of the Boulder City High School class of 2022 ...
Graduates look forward
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Families, friends and members of Boulder City High School’s class of 2022 recently gathered at Bruce Eaton Field for graduation and to celebrate moving forward in their lives.

(Henderson Police Department) Russell Smith, from left, Stephen Alo and Richard Devries were ar ...
Three arrested after highway shooting
By Glenn Puit Special to the Boulder City Review

A pack of Hells Angels bikers trailed members of the rival Vagos biker gang before opening fire on the group on Interstate 11/U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson, according to a newly released arrest report in the case.