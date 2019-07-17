Seniors need to be wary of investment ‘plans’

Because many seniors find themselves planning for retirement and managing their savings once they finish working, a number of investment schemes have targeted them as they look to safeguard their cash for their later years. From pyramid schemes like Bernie Madoff’s to fables of a Nigerian prince looking for a partner to claim inheritance money and complex financial products that many economists don’t even understand, investment schemes have long been a successful way to take advantage of older people.

Because many seniors find themselves planning for retirement and managing their savings once they finish working, a number of investment schemes have targeted them as they look to safeguard their cash for their later years. From pyramid schemes like Bernie Madoff’s to fables of a Nigerian prince looking for a partner to claim inheritance money and complex financial products that many economists don’t even understand, investment schemes have long been a successful way to take advantage of older people.

If you think you’ve been targeted by a scammer and have given them information or money, you should call the police department’s nonemergency number at 702-293-9224, ext. 1.

You can also contact AARP’s ElderWatch team at 1-800-222-4444 (option 2) or www.aarpelderwatch.org.

July 4. Family disturbance: The disagreement has spanned several hours and the neighbors are less than enthused at 1:44 a.m. in the 800 block of Avenue A.

Family disturbance: The party started early and ends badly at 10:17 p.m. in the 500 block of Avenue B.

Thought for the day: Independence Day seems to be hard on relationships.

July 5. Assist other department: Sparks quickly ignite surrounding palm trees and houses are evacuated until the coast is clear at 1:07 a.m. in the 900 block of Utah Street.

Disturbance: The juveniles find a very large lawn to run on and scream but the neighborhood thinks it’s a bad idea at 11:18 p.m. in the area of Buchanan Boulevard and Clubhouse Drive.

Thought for the day: No major loss during the long weekend; just a few frayed nerves.

July 6. Drunk: The caller states that a suspicious person is taking items from a nearby business at 1:53 p.m. in the area of Nevada Way and Birch Street.

Assist: A subject has gone missing and we are enlisted to locate them at 9:49 a.m. in the 900 block of Adams Boulevard.

Thought for the day: Officers are able to locate the temporarily missing person in a relatively short time.

July 7. Disturbance: Several subjects are involved in a yelling match but the fleet-footed one isn’t fast enough to outrun the warrant at 1:48 p.m. in the 800 block of Del Sol Drive.

Civil: Not even the pets are immune from the family tug-of-war after a breakup at 2:39 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: It seems to be the week of not getting along well.

July 8. Assist other department: Officers are called to assist with a fire at a local residence at 11:56 a.m. in the 1200 block of Marwood Street.

DUI: The vehicle is stopped in the middle of the road and the officer senses something is amiss at 11:52 p.m. in the area of Georgia Avenue and Los Tavis Way.

Thought for the day: Thankfully there were no injuries noted in the fire incident.

July 9. Assist other department: A transformer fire takes power out to a few anxious residents at 11:49 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue G.

Battery: The argument progresses from verbal at 11:59 p.m. in the 1300 block of Wyoming Street.

Thought for the day: City crews are able to get the item replaced in good time and cool air is soon on the way.

July 10. Vagrant: Subjects are suspected of setting up a temporary living arrangement at 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Adams Boulevard.

Accident: A large amount of oil in the roadway proves incompatible with motorcycle tires at 3:48 p.m. in the area of Adams Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Thought for the day: The temporary guests are urged to find more comfortable (and legal) housing options.

Thought of the week: Suspicious: The suspicious subject leans against the side of the patrol vehicle, across the end and all the way around the perimeter. The officer exits and questions the subject about the unusual behavior and is assured that admiration of the equipment is the only reason at 1:35 a.m. July 6 in the 1600 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.