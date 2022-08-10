84°F
News

Schools report smooth return

By Owen Krepps and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
August 10, 2022 - 4:27 pm
 
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) A horde of students anxiously await the start of the school year at King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 8.
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Incoming freshman Bennett Forney smiles in front of Boulder City High School before his first day of high school Monday, Aug. 8.
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Madi Elenbaum poses next to Mitchell Elementary School as she and dozens of other students journeyed back to school Monday, Aug. 8.

Parents can finally exhale after a long summer of kids in the house as school is back in session in Boulder City. On Monday, Aug. 8, all four schools in town welcomed back students for the 2022-23 school year in an orderly fashion without any mishaps.

“We had a great first day of school. Things went smoothly for students and staff,” said Amy Wagner, principal at Boulder City High School.

This is what many consider the first “normal” year back for students after the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s no more social distancing, no more one-way hallways and, most notably, no more masks.

“This was the first year in a couple of years where we have not had a ton of strict COVID protocols. It felt pretty normal,” said Mitchell Elementary Principal Benjamin Day.

“We had an amazing first few days. The kids have been fantastic. We have a great sixth-grade group, too; they have been really mature,” said Garrett Junior High Principal Melanie Teemant.

Many new teachers joined the Clark County School District family. At BCHS, Spanish teacher Victoria Miller, history teacher John Donaldson, science teacher Jennifer Rodgers and English teacher Steve Roe became staff members. Social studies teacher Jacob Bennie, math teacher Ryan Pusko, learning strategist Brittany Henn, and English language arts special education advisor Katherine Sunvick joined the staff at Garrett Junior High.

Additionally, students are returning to classrooms with more resources this year. All students can receive free meals —breakfast and lunch — through the National School Lunch Program.

Started during the pandemic, the program is designed to help families recover and ensure students have food to eat.

“We are so happy to be able to provide this assistance to families throughout the state,” said Nevada Department of Agriculture Director Jennifer Ott. “The NDA is committed to addressing food insecurity throughout Nevada, and this will have a great impact.”

She asks that families continue to fill out the free and reduced lunch eligibility application to make sure the department is using the funding in the best way possible.

“Completing the eligibility application is also about more than just school meals; it provides important data that allows schools to receive additional funding and benefits to support students and teachers,” Ott said.

Other resources for students include the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides a $30 a month discount on home broadband services, and the launch of a new academic support initiative that will provide unlimited virtual tutoring 24/7.

Clark County School District recently partnered with Paper, which works with school districts nationwide to provide 1:1 instructional support across more than 200 subject areas in English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin. The service is free to all kindergarten through 12th grade students.

According to the district, Paper’s staff of trained, background-checked tutors empower students to achieve success with equitable access to academic support.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) The Southern Nevada Water Authority recommended two potential ...
Council OKs plan to remove turf
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Water was once again the main focus for City Council. At its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9, an agreement with the Southern Nevada Water Association that will remove turf in Boulder City to save on water was approved 4-0 by the council.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) The black border on this aerial view of Wilbur Square Park shows ...
Council gets first look at Nevada Way remodel
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Council was introduced to a project that will remodel and rehabilitate the stretch of Nevada Way from Wyoming to Park streets during its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Another set of human remains were found at Lake Mead on Satur ...
More human remains found at Lake Mead
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, according to officials at the national recreation area.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) The Boulder City Fire Department on Elm Street will not be th ...
Fire department targets sites to improve response times
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Two locations are being targeted for a new Boulder City Fire substation that the City Council approved last month to help the department improve response time to emergencies. The proposed new fire station, labeled Station 122, is looking at sites at Quartzite Road and Nevada Way as well as near the library at 701 Adams Boulevard. The city owns land in both locations.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Former City Manager Al Noyola has sued the city claiming he wa ...
Ex-manager sues city; claims retaliation
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Former City Manager Al Noyola filed a lawsuit against the city Friday, July 29, alleging that his civil rights were violated when he was fired Oct. 13, 2020.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School, along with the three other schools ...
School begins Monday
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

School is almost back in session for the quartet of schools in Boulder City.

(Photo courtesy Jesus Velasquez) The thunderstorm July 28 brought down this tree and fence onto ...
Storms cause minor damage
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Monsoon season brought damage to Boulder City as the town was hit with a collection of storms last week. Luckily, the city was able to handle the storms in an efficient manner, according to officials, who dealt with the typical gravel and rock erosion, power outages and roof leaks.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Lend A Hand of Boulder City has been awarded $101,271 by the ...
Lend A Hand awarded $101K from state
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Nevada has awarded $30 million in Community Recovery Grants to nonprofit organizations including Lend A Hand of Boulder City. The local organization was one of the 30-plus applicants that received money funded by American Rescue Act Plan dollars.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) As the water level at Lake Mead, as seen July 9, co ...
Drought drives tough talks to cut water use
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Nevada and two of its neighboring Southwestern states are still working on ways to drastically cut water use from the Colorado River as a deadline set by the federal government to address the worsening conditions along the river quickly approaches.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The House passed a bill July 29 that would provide ...
House passes bill with help for Lake Mead
By Gary Martin and Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

WASHINGTON — Sweeping legislation to provide $500 million to raise plunging water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell passed Friday, July 29, in the House despite Republican opposition over concerns for farmers and ranchers.