85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Ethics article on hold

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
April 25, 2024 - 6:04 pm
 

In last week’s article on former Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray’s termination, it mentioned that a follow-up on the Nevada Ethics Commission complaint filed by Gray against Councilman Steve Walton would appear in this week’s edition.

Out of fairness, the Review has chosen to wait until all parties involved receive a copy of the complaint from the state. As of Tuesday, neither the city or Walton had received one. Be watching for a follow-up story in a future edition of the Review.

THE LATEST
Photo courtesy of Yenor Photos BCHS High Scalers robotics team with the winner’s banner from ...
BCHS students win robotics competition
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A trip to the workshop for the High Scalers, the robotics team at Boulder City High School in 2024 was much like a visit in 2023. Stuff used to make and practice with the robots built by the team everywhere, six or seven kids gathered there after school and a faculty advisor ensconced in the back of the room at a desk.

bcr default image
Mays in as interim city manager
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

May 8. That is City Manager Taylour Tedder’s last day working for Boulder City. In other words, Tuesday was Tedder’s final city council meeting.

bcr default image
Council establishes separate pool fund
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Things appear to be heating up in terms of motion toward at least initial steps in Boulder City building a new pool. Those steps are not anything that residents will see for a while, but they set the stage.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Several locations around Boulder City were hit by graffiti vandal ...
BCPD closes graffiti case
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Thanks to business surveillance cameras, the city’s vigilant license plate reader and “good old-fashioned detective work,” one of the most visible crimes the city has seen this year was solved and arrests made.

bcr default image
Student Council shines with 2 awards
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School Student Council received a pair of prestigious awards within the past two weeks to add to the list already on their proverbial mantle.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Will Gray, who had been chief of the Boulder City Fire Department ...
Former fire chief Gray discusses termination
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the city, and specifically the fire department, as questions of whether or not Will Gray was still employed as that department’s chief spread through town.

bcr default image
Breeding proposal breeds opposition
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Judging by the number of people speaking out against it during public comment at the last city council meeting and the tone of numerous social media posts, the proposal to allow for licensed pet breeders to operate in Boulder City is itself breeding a growing opposition. And the opposition appears to be spilling over into other pet-centric issues, including the fact that, unlike anywhere else in Clark County, Boulder City does not require dogs to be on a leash in public.

What appears to be two very old pieces of gum can be found on the back of more than one seat.
Wanted: A good home for theater seats
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For those who have either grown up in Boulder City or are longtime residents, the Boulder City Theatre holds a special place in the hearts of many.

Screenshot Former Boulder City mayor Kiernan McManus addresses the council during public comment.
Hangars and OHVs and pool people, oh my
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a meeting with only two council members present in the room (and the other three on the phone) and in which the major attention was divided between a contentious possible law concerning pets and the fact that the city manager had announced he was leaving for a new job on the East Coast, the council did take a series of other notable actions.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students at Martha P. King Elementary donned their glasses Monday ...
Look, up in the sky…
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review