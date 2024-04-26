Ethics article on hold

In last week’s article on former Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray’s termination, it mentioned that a follow-up on the Nevada Ethics Commission complaint filed by Gray against Councilman Steve Walton would appear in this week’s edition.

In last week’s article on former Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray’s termination, it mentioned that a follow-up on the Nevada Ethics Commission complaint filed by Gray against Councilman Steve Walton would appear in this week’s edition.

Out of fairness, the Review has chosen to wait until all parties involved receive a copy of the complaint from the state. As of Tuesday, neither the city or Walton had received one. Be watching for a follow-up story in a future edition of the Review.