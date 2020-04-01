Schools get lesson in creative teaching

Despite being physically closed, the four public schools in Boulder City have a plethora of learning options for their students.

Amy Wagner Boulder City High School teachers utilize Zoom for their faculty meetings while the school is shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Amy Wagner Boulder City High School teacher Earl Lee utilizes one of the school's online programs to teach his students. Lee teachers career and technical education.

Despite being physically closed, the four public schools in Boulder City have a plethora of learning options for their students.

To help maintain instruction for students, the schools are implementing technology in different ways as they cope with Clark County School District’s closure until at least April 30 at the order of Gov. Steve Sisolak to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve posted a ton of resources on our school website,” said Benjamin Day, principal of Mitchell Elementary School. “There are several online programs that we use at the school that we have made accessible to parents as well. Teachers are contacting families in a variety of ways and making resources available in any way they can. Some teachers have created their own class websites or YouTube channels for kids to visit and access.”

King Elementary School Principal Anthony Gelsone said his staff has put together a list of resources on the school’s website as well as staying in constant contact with the parents and students.

“Our students were able to work from home from a few online programs they normally use at school,” he said. “These are, Lexia, IXL and Reading Counts. Some teachers put together instructional packets and other materials for their students as well as suggesting numerous online sites. Our teachers have been in weekly contact with their students and parents.”

Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner said she has encouraged parents to create a routine and utilize online resources through the school and the district. She also said the teachers are giving lessons through Google Classroom and interacting with students through online programs Zoom and Google Hangouts.

“They did several of the school periods that way. … They needed that connection with each other,” she said.

Additionally, Wagner stays in contact with students’ parents and guardians through email and said she is encouraging them to set up a routine for school work while learning at home.

Each Garrett Junior High School student has a Google Chromebook to use for online learning, according to Principal Melanie Teemant.

“Our teachers already use Google Classroom as a platform to deliver assignments and instruction,” she said. “They are now learning to use Zoom, Google Meet and Google Hangouts to teleconference with students and deliver live instruction, class discussions and other forms of telelearning. I will be honest that it is all new to each of us, as well as the parents. There will be a learning curve as we venture into these uncharted waters, but we will make it happen.”

All four schools also utilize the learning resources available at www.ccsd.net. Hard copies of learning packets are available for those who don’t have access to the online programs. They are available at the food distribution site at Mitchell, 900 Avenue B., from 8-11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.