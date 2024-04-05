School honors memory of young cancer victim

When Marissa Giamanco took the mic last Thursday to talk lovingly about her daughter who died of cancer three years ago, there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd.

And to her credit, she kept her composure.

Several members of the Giamanco family, along with staff and students from Martha P. King Elementary, gathered to honor the life of Emilee Giamanco, who was a fifth grader at the school when she died of cancer in 2021. The gathering was to commemorate a new bench outside of the school in Emilee’s honor as well as other King students who have died while attending school there. It’s simply inscribed “In Loving Memory.”

“It’s so nice to see all these smiling faces,” Marissa Giamanco said, noting how much the family appreciates the memorial. “We wanted to place this memorial to remember Emilee’s bravery and her strength. Emilee battled cancer for 14 months and she was still so kind and loving.”

She went on to say that she wants the bench to be not only a reminder of her daughter, but a place where students can sit and have the strength to get through difficult times, the way Emilee did.

Emilee’s father, Joe, added, “We knew we were moving to an amazing town but in our time of need, this community became our extended family. It’s so amazing to see the kindness that this town has for so many people. We’re forever grateful to call you our family.”

Principal Jason Schrock said Emilee’s funeral was the first thing he attended after being named to his position.

“This is a joyous event and to celebrate the life of such a beautiful little girl and to honor her memory,” he said. “This bench allows us to not only honor Emilee but to honor all of those students (who have passed).”

Schrock made sure to thank Forge Construction Solutions and its owner, Jason “Dutch” Doetch, who donated all of the materials and their time and manpower for the installation of the bench and pavers.

Also on hand were members of the school’s choir, led by LaNette Coker, who sang a heartwarming song entitled, “Emilee.”

A friend of the Giamanco family who now works at the school, Mike Pacini, held back tears as he addressed the family.

“I said I wasn’t going to cry,” he said. “I love you guys. Death is so terrible but I think God gives us an opportunity out of something so tragic to either grow from it or let it rot inside of us. He brought me such a wonderful family. I’ll never forget sitting there in your living room as Emilee sat there, talking about what was happening. Here was a little girl who was facing leaving the Earth, leaving her family but she wasn’t scared. She said, ‘God will take care of me here or up there.’”

Angie Lemmel, who was one of Emilee’s teachers while at King, shared a poem she wrote to Emilee entitled, “Butterfly Kisses.”

“Don’t cry for me. Please don’t be sad.

Hold onto the memories of the times we both had.

Don’t dwell on dark thoughts. Hold on tight to your wishes

Sending you hugs and butterfly kisses.

I walk beside you. I’m there all day long.

I’m right here but you think I might be gone.

You don’t see me but I can see you. But whatever the problems are, I will see them though.

I’m the wind in your hair. The sand in your toes. I’m the butterfly kisses that you feel on your nose.

I am with you at sunrise and at sunset. But you cannot see me, which is my one regret.

I sit right beside you when you are sad, as you look through photos of the times we both had.

I watch you sleeping. I hold you so tight. Before I go to bed, I kiss you goodnight.

I will watch you from Heaven above. Forever, you will be my one true love.

Hold onto your dreams and all of your wishes. Sending you hugs and butterfly kisses.”