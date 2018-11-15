Safety precautions can reduce effect of emergencies

This week I return to my series on what we can do to lessen the impact of an emergency.

This week I return to my series on what we can do to lessen the impact of an emergency.

Emergencies come in all types: weather related, national disasters, natural and man-made and even pandemics. Basic safety precautions and preparedness can be useful for any emergency. Here are a few tips.

Get to know your neighbors; they are your best defense and can only report suspicious activity when they know who or what doesn’t belong in the area. When away on vacation, ask a friend to keep an eye on your residence. Always take your valuables.

Items that are trendy are generally the targets, so things such as laptops, iPods, iPads, book readers, currency, unsecured weapons, etc. should not be left exposed when residents are away for extended periods of time.

Do not post information on social media sites such as your specific whereabouts or that you will not be home during certain time periods. Close your blinds when you are away.

If someone comes to your door claiming to be a repairman, ask for identification. Never open your door to strangers. When appropriate, use a peephole to identify visitors.

List only your first initial and last name on the mailbox, door and in the telephone directory. Keep windows and doors locked even when you’re home. Never give anyone a key to your apartment or home. Do not hide your front door key under your doormat.

Record the serial numbers of your valuables or mark them with your driver’s license number so they can be identified if stolen. Photograph valuables, especially your jewelry.

Make sure all faulty exterior lighting is repaired or reported to the appropriate utility representative. Routinely inform others, such as your family or close friends, of your whereabouts. If you must be in an isolated area, let your contacts know where you are and when you plan to leave and return.

Never leave guests unattended in your living area. Unfortunately, many thefts and crimes are committed by people who have been invited.

Nov. 1. Reckless: Several callers report a wrong-way driver heading toward our jurisdiction, and he is swiftly located and drafted for other accommodations at 2:43 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 93 and Ville Drive.

Disturbance other: The neighborhood disagreement has dissolved into a full-contact sport at 6:04 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue G.

Thought for the day: Keep your hands — and your dogs — to yourself.

Nov. 2. Hit-and-run accident: The caller reports hearing a large bang and finding that his boat and trailer have been hit at 8:58 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue B.

Drunk: The caller states an intoxicated subject is on the front porch trying to get in the front door at 11:51 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue D.

Thought for the day: The fluid trail leads from the scene of the crime directly to the vehicle involved, complete with the driver.

Nov. 3. Vagrant: Officers assist another city department advising two camps of their impending eviction at 7:22 a.m. in the area of Nevada Way and Quartzite Road.

Trespass: The disturbance culminates with a trespass at 10:33 p.m. in the 700 block of Amy Court.

Thought for the day: The residentially challenged individuals scatter when officers arrive and seem to have moved to parts unknown — for now.

Nov. 4. Vagrant: The remodel will go much smoother without the unexpected resident at 7:35 a.m. in the 900 block of Nevada Way.

Suspicious: The caller states that several individuals are outside messing with signs to the store at 11:18 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The employees assure officers they were directed to perform maintenance on the signs.

Nov. 5. See person: A subject is in the station to confess to breaking out a girlfriend’s car window at 1:29 a.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

See person: The subject in the station states they are being followed and request the officer contact a bail bondsman to get them some money at 9:31 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: You just never know what might await you on a lobby call. Kudos to the young man for stepping up and admitting his mistake and providing amends and repair money, too.

Nov. 6. Civil: The neighbors just can’t agree on the videotaping of public areas and the feeding of pigeons at 12:03 p.m.

Suspicious: The subject ringing the doorbell has an item that looks like an air filter in his hand, dressed in street clothes, and it’s way too late for salesmen at 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Del Sol Drive.

Thought for the day: This is a great example of an action that doesn’t make sense that triggers a concerned caller to request police assistance.

Nov. 7. Wanted: The residentially challenged individual draws attention by throwing things at cars at 9:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Wanted: The money for drugs is not happening ,and the ensuing argument, knife and sofa cushion make for interesting conversation, but the warrant provides the trump card at 11:01 p.m.in the 600 block of Christina Drive.

Thought for the day: It might make sense if you kept it quiet if the law is already looking for you.

Call(s) of the week: DUI with accident: The vehicle is driving recklessly and has violated almost every motor vehicle law, while multiple callers have been following and on the line with dispatch. The officer makes the traffic stop and establishes contact with the woman before she speeds off, leading them straight to the scene of the accident. The driver is in jail, the dogs go to doggy jail, and the vehicle impound is soon completed at 12:31 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 1600 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.