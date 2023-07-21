RTC kicks in $3 million for Golf Course Estates road rehab

Without discussion as part of the consent agenda, the City Council agreed to accept more than $3 million from the Regional Transportation Commission for the reconstruction of several residential streets in the subdivision called Golf Course Estates.

(Map by Google Maps) Overhead view of the streets slated for reconstruction via this RTC funding.

Without discussion as part of the consent agenda, the City Council agreed to accept more than $3 million from the Regional Transportation Commission for the reconstruction of several residential streets in the subdivision called Golf Course Estates.

Given that the program providing the funding is called the Arterial Reconstruction Program, one might assume that funding would be limited to what is defined as an arterial road. That is, high-capacity urban roads that sit one step below freeways and highways in terms of traffic flow and speed. That would not be a correct assumption.

“Roadway funding can be allocated for any road projects identified by Boulder City, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Mesquite, and Unincorporated Clark County as needed,” Director of Public Works Jamie Curreri said in an emailed statement. “These do not need to be ‘highway improvement’ projects. City staff recommended this project to the RTC Board of Commissioners and City Council of Boulder City, and the funding was approved in 2021 for the CIP ’22 RTC Capitol Improvement Plan.”

The program being funded will cover design, construction and construction management for the reconstruction of Bermuda Dunes Drive, Broadmoor Circle, Broadmoor Court, Hilton Head Drive, Indian Wells Drive, Royal Birkdale Drive and St. Andrews Court.

The streets are bordered by Buchanan Boulevard and Georgia Avenue and mostly surrounded by the fairways of the Boulder City Municipal Golf Course.

Per the terms of the agreement with the RTC, all construction must be complete no later than June 30, 2028.

Curreri explained how the RTC gets the funding that is the source of this grant.

“RTC dollars come from three sources of funding,” he said. “Fuel Revenue Indexing (FRI), Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax (MVFT) and sales tax collected in Clark County. Boulder City motorists contribute, as do business patrons and local businesses. In essence, we are getting $3 million from a fund where we already contribute. These projects not only make streets safer for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, they also contribute to our regional economy by creating jobs.”