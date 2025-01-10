Ringing in the new year
Hundreds turned out Tuesday night for the inaugural New Year’s Eve block party hosted by Main Street Boulder City. Attendees were entertained by bands and music by DJ Mike Pacini. Many businesses in that area remained open and had many of the party-goers stop in for a drink or coffee. Organizers are already looking ahead to next year’s event.
Hundreds turned out Tuesday night for the inaugural New Year’s Eve block party hosted by Main Street Boulder City. Attendees were entertained by bands and music by DJ Mike Pacini. Many businesses in that area remained open and had many of the party-goers stop in for a drink or coffee. Organizers are already looking ahead to next year’s event.