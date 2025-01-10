43°F
Ringing in the new year

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Sean, Natalia and Sullivan Trodahl donned their New Year’s hats while enjoying the festivities Tuesday.
Revelers gathered near the stage during the New York countdown to the new year.
The theme of the block party was 1920s, so many came with their best outfits to ring in the new year.
In addition to DJ Mike Pacini, there were also live bands, including Didi West Band.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review On Dec. 20, the Apsey family, who have been in Boulder City for a ...
Seven finds his forever home
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The summertime Trump flags have recently been replaced with Ameri ...
City: Maxx’s must limit flags
Screenshot Capped at no more than 120 residential units per year by the 1979 Growth Ordinance, ...
Proposed subdivision rated 89% by committee
bcr default image
City moving forward with pickleball courts
January 9, 2025 - 5:00 pm
 

Hundreds turned out Tuesday night for the inaugural New Year’s Eve block party hosted by Main Street Boulder City. Attendees were entertained by bands and music by DJ Mike Pacini. Many businesses in that area remained open and had many of the party-goers stop in for a drink or coffee. Organizers are already looking ahead to next year’s event.

Photos by Ron Eland Boulder City Review

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Christmas came early for the Apsey family.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Great Political Signs War of 2024 appears to be not quite over in Boulder City as the planning commission recently voted unanimously to smack down a local bar for flying flags on their roof.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

While it is not yet a done deal, a proposed 15-home subdivision on the southern edge of Boulder City took a big step toward approval this week as the Allotment Committee gave the plans an 89% rating.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Mayor Joe Hardy gives the State of the City address in 2024.
State of the City address is scheduled for Jan. 16
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Mayor Joe Hardy will present the annual State of the City Address on Thursday, January 16, at the Boulder Creek Golf Course Pavillion. This year’s theme is “Empowering Our People, Enriching Our City.”

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review In late October, hundreds turned out, including many elected loca ...
Looking back at ’24 (some more)
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Editor’s Note: This is the second half of looking back at 2024.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Last week, the city officially announced that the search for a ne ...
City starts search for new fire chief
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Last week, the city officially put the word out that it is in the beginning stages of hiring a new fire chief.

Volunteers on the left, prepare as another wave of people entered the free Christmas dinner, ho ...
Big turnout for annual Christmas dinner
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It was just one of those feel-good moments that you often see during the holidays.

The BC on Radar Mountain, seen here about two hours into its repainting Saturday, has been in t ...
A look back at 2024 (Part 1)
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Editor’s Note — With 2024 coming to a close, here is a look back at the first six months of the year. July-December will appear in next week’s edition.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Max Hughes reads to an attentive cat last Friday at the ...
Kids, shelter pets help one another
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Among the chaos of a dozen barking dogs, all vying for the attention of those in the room, several children attempted to read to them late last week.