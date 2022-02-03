Restrictions for pets proposed

Pet owners could have different restrictions to follow if City Council approves a new ordinance at its next meeting.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dozer, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, takes time for a picture at See Spot Run, a local dog park, Tuesday, Feb. 1. If City Council passes a new leash law Feb. 8, See Spot Run will be one of the few public places dogs can run around off-leash.

Recently, the council introduced an ordinance to amend city code and prohibit at-large animals in most public areas.

“The purpose of the change is to clarify when the prohibition of animals at-large applies, by amending the definition of ‘animal at-large,’” said City Attorney Brittany Walker. “Currently, an animal is ‘at-large’ if ‘not physically restrained by a rein, lead or leash, and not confined in a building or in a cage, coop, pen or other adequately fenced enclosure.’”

Additionally, Walker said that according to Section 7-3-2 of the code an animal is not considered at-large if it’s under the “direct supervision and control of an owner or trainer” who is giving auditory or visual commands to it. The animal must be obeying the commands and not violating any other parts of the code.

“This second sentence creates an ambiguity in the law because the ordinance requires animals to be restrained by a leash or other device or enclosure, but thereafter says that animals under the control of an owner are not ‘at-large,’” added Walker. “This sentence does not expressly create an exception to the leash requirement, but some have read this section to exempt an animal from the leash requirement where the animal is under the supervision and control of its owner.”

If the new ordinance is approved, dogs must be on a leash in all public areas except for designated dog parks, other areas where off-leash activities are allowed or permitted by a special event permit.

“I wholeheartedly hope that we embrace a more restrictive leash law here so that people can enjoy the park,” said Elaine Krows when the proposed change was introduced to City Council on Jan. 25.

Krows said she’d had multiple incidents where her dog was leashed and others were not.

“They’ve caused physical harm to my dog, to myself,” she said. “My husband is a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder, and dogs charging at us do not bode well for his mental health condition.”

Additionally, Krows said she lives near a park and when she’s in her backyard she can hear people screaming, trying to control their dogs.

Resident David Barker said he opposed the change.

“My concern is focused primarily on the language,” he said. “What I view to be the restrictive language in the ordinance. … This language appears to me to be so restrictive that somebody simply deciding to play fetch with their dog in the park, which commonly happens, would be criminalized.”

Walker said the ordinance has not been updated since it was enacted in 1997.

Mayor Kiernan McManus requested the item be put on the agenda and discussed by the council.

Council will discuss the changes at its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, 401 California Ave. It starts at 5 p.m.

According to the city, the animal control department had 547 calls in 2021 for animals running at-large. In 2020, there were 500 and 486 in 2019.

