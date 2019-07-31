101°F
Restaurant Week Debuts

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
July 31, 2019 - 2:02 pm
 
Updated July 31, 2019 - 2:04 pm

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Jose Bejar, a cook at Southwest Diner, prepares a grilled salmon salad, one of the specials being offered by the eatery during Boulder City Restaurant Week, which begins Sunday and continues through Aug. 10. A portion of proceeds from meals ordered off special menus will go to Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s Foundation for youth scholarships and ProStart, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation that teaches high school students the art of cooking and managing restaurants by training with professional chefs.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

Excessive heat warning issued
By Boulder City Review

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued an excessive heat warning for the area for the next few days.

Castro to visit Boulder City
By Boulder City Review

U.S. presidential candidate Julian Castro will be in Boulder City on Friday, Aug. 2. He will meet with local residents at a private residence around 1 p.m.

Joshua Buckingham, 27, has been indicted in Nevada District Court on two felony charges includi ...
Grand jury indicts driver in fatal crash with murder
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Clark County grand jury has indicted the driver involved in March’s fatal crash in Boulder City on two felony charges including second-degree murder.

(Boulder City Little League) Catcher Cameron Calvez prepares to catch a pitch for Boulder City ...
Down but not out
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The journey became tougher for Boulder City Little League Junior All-Stars at the Western Regional tournament, but they shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

(Boulder City) The city's redesigned website is now live and is easier for residents to use.
City improves website’s ease of use
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s website has a new design that makes it easier for people to use.

News Briefs, Aug. 1
By Boulder City Review

Fire in park controlled

Tina Ransom
Detective, his diligence will be missed
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

I will be taking a break from the review of Nevada’s new laws this week to pay tribute to one of our own Boulder City officers who died this week. Detective Ron Miller unexpectedly died at his home in Henderson.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus, from left, Councilwoman Clau ...
City officials, staff schooled on open meeting law
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Participation by public officials on social media could be problematic with Nevada’s open meeting law, according to a recent training session for Boulder City staff and officials.