Report any suspicious behavior, activity

Crime prevention is everyone’s business. Always report suspicious behavior immediately. If you see something, say something. Immediately report suspicious persons or activity to the local police department at 702-293-9224, ext. 1, or 311.

Don’t make judgments about what may or may not be a serious situation and don’t assume that someone else has called the police. Remain calm and keep away from the suspicious person(s) or activity and avoid taking any risks.

Dial 911, if appropriate. Give your name, address and phone number. This in case the police needs to contact you for more information later. If you prefer, you can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers. Tell the police whether the crime is in progress or has already been completed. (If you see a crime in progress, report it immediately. If you wait, the police will have a more difficult time apprehending the suspect).

Be prepared to give the following information: a description of what happened (time, place, was anyone injured); a description of the suspect (sex, age, race, weight, distinctive characteristics); and a description of any vehicle(s) involved, license plate number if possible, time and direction of escape. If there are additional details and circumstances, provide those as well.

Jan. 17. See person: The caller would like an officer to come to their location regarding an item purchased at a discount store that isn’t working properly at 12:02 p.m. in the 500 block of Date Street.

See person: A subject in the lobby wants to talk about a neighbor who might be making drugs at 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: Some days all I can say is wow.

Jan. 18. Traffic stop: The driver refuses to stop and explains it is only because he didn’t want his vehicle towed. He has warrants, was under the influence and hit another vehicle at 12:13 a.m. in the 1500 block of Brentwood Drive.

Assist: The caller states she received a call from the Internal Revenue Service informing her they needed her to go get all her money and send it to them and she would like to speak to an officer before she sends it at 11:25 a.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: No; it’s a scam. The IRS will never call you.

Jan. 19. Disturbance: The local homeless man is not happy that the “repository left inside him” will not be removed at 1:57 p.m. in the 900 block of Adams Boulevard.

Suspicious: The caller states there is a suspicious man walking back and forth near her home who is screaming and throwing rocks at 11:27 a.m. in the 1400 block of Medical Park Drive.

Thought for the day: Today seems to be a not-so-happy day for a few folks.

Jan. 20. Noise: An officer is flagged down after the subject has had enough of the neighbor’s noisy yard ornament at 10:54 a.m. in the 600 block of Otono Drive.

Soliciting: The caller reports a disheveled man approaching people asking for money at 6:07 p.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The officer just happens to have his range bag and a handy bottle of thick oil that is summoned to quiet a noisy windmill.

Jan. 21. Burglary: The alarm company hears voices and breaking glass at 3:34 a.m. in the 1600 block of Boulder City Parkway.

DUI: The caller states the vehicle is unable to maintain its lane and displays classic signs of an impaired driver at 7:13 p.m. in the area of Buchanan Boulevard and Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The inebriated woman cannot complete field sobriety tests but thinks that getting back in the vehicle and heading home might just be a good idea — not.

Jan. 22. Suspicious: The caller states there is a large white box in the desert area with two men trying to climb inside at 5:57 a.m. in the area of Veterans Memorial Drive and U.S. Highway 93.

Assist other jurisdiction: The neighboring agency cannot respond to pick up one of its wanted people but after three disturbance calls in one day he is delivered to them at 4:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: Sometimes that second chance (and third) just doesn’t make an impression and the trip to Clark County Detention Center is the only answer.

Jan. 23. Burglary: The caller states a subject claiming to be from the cable company came to the door asking to look at a recent statement and the caller is surprised to find both her wallet and the subject gone when she comes back with the information at 3:35 p.m. in the 700 block of Elm Street.

Hit and run accident: The crashing sound indicates a collision but the trail of debris leads from the scene and the victim vehicle appears to have borne the brunt of the meetup at 7:07 p.m. in the 900 block of El Camino Way.

Thought for the day: Never let someone you do not know into your home.

Call(s) of the week: The man in the porta-potty can’t seem to get out and is getting pretty vocal about it at 11:39 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 900 block of Nevada Way.