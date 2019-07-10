99°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Redevelopment agency grants funds for downtown improvements

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
July 10, 2019 - 4:03 pm
 

Boulder City’s Redevelopment Agency Board unanimously approved almost $33,000 in grants for two businesses within the downtown area.

At its meeting Tuesday, July 9, the board approved a $27,458 grant for Boulderite Holdings LLC to remodel and convert the former Antique Depot at 525 Avenue B into the Boulder City Co. Store

The renovations include restoring the storefront to the original men’s store, exterior paint, making it compliant with federal American with Disabilities Act guidelines and new storefront glass and signage.

Owners Tara and Troy Bertoli are designing the store to be like it was in the 1930s when it was operated by Six Companies for Hoover Dam employees.

It will feature Boulder City-branded items that are similar to products used in the city’s early days, such as tin coffee cups and Mason jars. Also, logos and images that Tara Bertoli researched in the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum will be featured on T-shirts, hats, towels, blankets and more.

According to RDA documents, Boulderite Holdings LLC’s total investment for the project is approximately $82,000.

Raffi Festekjian, the city’s economic development coordinator, said the RDA fund has $180,000 in it this fiscal year and no money has been disbursed.

Board member James Howard Adams said he was happy to see the storefront return to its historical roots.

The members also approved a $5,352 grant to Auto Wash, 915 Nevada Way, for parking lot improvements.

According to documents in the RDA meeting packet, owner Dawn Wengert is seeking the funds to remove and replace existing cracked asphalt at the front entrance with concrete, which will help improve the aesthetics of the business and surrounding area.

Auto Wash opened in 1976 and the Wengerts have owned it since 1996. The total investment for the project is $17,840.

The RDA board consists of City Council members.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City) Councilwoman Tracy Folda addresses City Council on Tuesday, July 9, after being ...
Folda to join council
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Resident Tracy Folda was appointed to complete the City Council term vacated by Kiernan McManus when he was elected mayor in June.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) City Councilwoman Claudia Bridges sings happy birth ...
Historic preservation position eliminated
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is not getting a full-time historic preservation officer as City Council approved eliminating the position in a divided vote at its meeting Tuesday, July 9.

News Briefs, July 11
By Boulder City Review

Court stays district’s order to eliminate school deans

Tina Ransom
Get help if you feel victimized by scammer
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Buying a timeshare can be a rip-off. But imagine getting ripped off twice or three times by crooks promising to help you resell your timeshare. The crooks typically ask for money upfront for advertising, title searches and other administrative fees. You may even be told you’ll get your money back if your timeshare isn’t sold in 90 days. According to investment advisers that’s a big, fat lie. You won’t get anything back except a lighter wallet.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The sky above Lake Mead became a colorful palette S ...
Natural Beauty
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

(Meadow Valley Contractors Inc.) New sidewalks, curbs, gutters, landscaping and utility improve ...
Parkway transformation to start soon
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s complete street project is expected to start this month and will include utility upgrades and road improvements, according to the city.

Boulder City High School's dean position was recently eliminated but it is getting a new admini ...
School district unveils plan to boost campus safety
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Clark County School District has unveiled a plan to help with school safety, which is bringing a new position to Boulder City High School.