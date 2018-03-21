Recycling event boosts city’s clean, green image

Recycle. Repurpose. Renew. That is the theme of the city’s first Big Clean event, being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot adjacent to Bravo Field.

Boulder City Boulder City residents can recycle and donate unwanted items so they can repurposed or used elsewhere during the Big Clean event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Bravo Field's parking lot.

Recycle. Repurpose. Renew. That is the theme of the city’s first Big Clean event, being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot adjacent to Bravo Field.

The city is teaming up with the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce to promote community pride and boost the town’s clean, green image.

Several nonprofits and organizations will participate, collecting a variety of items that can be recycled or repurposed.

“It is a great opportunity for residents to clean out their homes of unwanted items that can be recycled and reused,” said Michael Mays, the city’s community development director.

Participating organizations include the Boulder City Library, which will accept books, DVDs and CDs in good condition; B.C. Waste Free, which will collect batteries, oil and paint; the Boulder City Police Department, which will accept expired medication; Street Dogz, which will collect new or used supplies for dogs and cats; the Blind Center of Nevada, which will accept glasses and recyclable electronics; and Opportunity Village, which will collect usable household goods and provide document shredding.

The parking lot at the field will have designated areas for each group.

Bravo Field is in the 800 block of Avenue B.

For additional information, contact the city’s community development department at 702-293-9282.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.