Ram Cam celebrates first year

It may sound a bit odd to pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of a camera. But when that camera has helped bring thousands to town, and with it as many smiles, it’s worth it.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review While they seem docile, experts remind people that bighorn sheep are still wild, so it’s important to keep one’s distance.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The city’s Ram Cam, which has become popular for those hoping to see Boulder City’s unofficial mascot, recently celebrated its first anniversary of use.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Recently, 20 bighorn sheep could be seen one afternoon at Hemenway Park, which is not unusual as they come down to feed on the grass.

A little more than a year ago, the city’s Ram Cam was installed at Hemenway Park. No, it’s not there to spy on park-goers but instead its very popular guests – bighorn sheep.

“The addition of the Ram Cam at Hemenway Park has enabled individuals to view the bighorn sheep activity from any computer with just a click of a mouse,” Parks and Recreation Director Julie Calloway said. “The response from residents and visitors alike has been overwhelmingly positive.”

She also said the number of calls to the city asking if the sheep are out and about have dramatically decreased.

Since its installation in the corner of the park atop the restroom, it has received nearly 152,000 views.

“The Ram Cam seems to be a community favorite, and we do receive feedback, especially if there is a temporary technical glitch in the video causing ‘Ram Cam Jam,’’’ Calloway said. “While this doesn’t happen very often, the public is clearly watching, because they are very vigilant to alert staff of the pause in the live feed. We also receive a lot of praise and appreciation for the addition of the Ram Cam.”

It’s not just the city that hosts the Ram Cam. The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce does as well on its website.

“We love the Ram Cam and have so many people comment and share how they love it, too,” Chamber CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said. “I think it is getting more attention than many of our website pages. It has been a huge help with the calls we get to find out if the ‘sheep are out’. It is saving us from driving over there or running to the top of the hill with binoculars.”

The Ram Cam was first suggested in March 2022 by now-retired Parks and Recreation Director Roger Hall.

“In addition to out-of-town visitors, many residents want to take their families to see the bighorns while they’re in the park,” Hall said last year. “Now, they can check the feed on their home computer or cell phone and decide if they want to make the drive, ride or walk to the park.”

The popular camera, which is run through YouTube, has not only benefited those who take a peek to see if the bighorn sheep are in the park, but those who study Boulder City’s unofficial mascot, as well.

Lauren MacLeod, a wildlife education coordinator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, said, in terms of success, she’s been spreading word of it to many of the classrooms she goes to in Clark County as an option for teachers to showcase bighorn sheep activity to the students in their classrooms.

“I can’t speak to the benefits it’s had with our biologists, as I haven’t had an opportunity to touch bases with them, but from the education/outreach perspective, it has been a great resource/recommendation to encourage a positive wildlife viewing experience,” she said.

Even though the bighorn sheep seem docile around people, MacLeod stressed that they are still wild animals.

“In terms of the dos and don’ts, first and foremost – be respectful and provide them their space,” she said, adding that visitors should never feed them. “View them from a distance. Binoculars are a great tool to get a closer look. You can even place your phone’s camera against the eye scope on binoculars for a closer photo.

“Despite the sheep having a seemingly calm demeanor, they are still wild animals and we are still a natural threat to their safety. If they are showing nervous body language, it is especially important to give them their space, not only to keep ourselves safe, but to keep the stress levels down of the sheep. As park rules state, it is important that visitors remember that the park is a dog-free zone, to prevent any additional stress to our wild park mascots.”