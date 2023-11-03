Race day in Boulder City

Hundreds turned out Saturday for the annual Pumpkinman Triathlon and 5K and 10K runs. The triathlon began at Boulder with the bike-to-run transition at Bicentennial Park. For the triathlon, there was a sprint distance (750-meter swim, 20K bike and 5K run) and an Olympic distance (1,50-meter swim, 40K bike, 10K run).

Michael Salay, a 1987 BCHS grad, displays his medal just after crossing the finish line in the 10K run, which he finished first in the 55-59 category.

Grullan Luigi prepares to dismount from his bike before the run portion of the sprint triathlon, which he would win.

Competitors in the 5K and 10K runs take off from the starting line Saturday.

It was a near-perfect day for a race Saturday, just prior to gusty winds, which lasted throughout the rest of the weekend.

