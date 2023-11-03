75°F
News

Race day in Boulder City

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
November 2, 2023 - 11:06 pm
 
Michael Salay, a 1987 BCHS grad, displays his medal just after crossing the finish line in the ...
Michael Salay, a 1987 BCHS grad, displays his medal just after crossing the finish line in the 10K run, which he finished first in the 55-59 category.
Grullan Luigi prepares to dismount from his bike before the run portion of the sprint triathlon ...
Grullan Luigi prepares to dismount from his bike before the run portion of the sprint triathlon, which he would win.
Competitors in the 5K and 10K runs take off from the starting line Saturday.
Competitors in the 5K and 10K runs take off from the starting line Saturday.
It was a near-perfect day for a race Saturday, just prior to gusty winds, which lasted througho ...
It was a near-perfect day for a race Saturday, just prior to gusty winds, which lasted throughout the rest of the weekend.

Hundreds turned out Saturday for the annual Pumpkinman Triathlon and 5K and 10K runs. The triathlon began at Boulder with the bike-to-run transition at Bicentennial Park. For the triathlon, there was a sprint distance (750-meter swim, 20K bike and 5K run) and an Olympic distance (1,50-meter swim, 40K bike, 10K run).

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The future of Leafy Latitude is in doubt after the city council u ...
Council denies appeal for liquor license request
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When the “coming soon” sign first appeared, it may have signaled hope for some that the building at 1000 Nevada Way, which once housed a branch of Nevada State Bank and that has been a vacant shell for more than four years might be reborn as something new.

Boulder City Review A line of Volkswagens taken at a show sponsored by the Boulder City Cruisin ...
New fall event comes to Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The fall is packed with a variety of community events in Boulder City and this year, a new one is being added to the list.

Helping visitors find their way
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In part of an effort to help direct tourists and visitors to the many events Boulder City hosts every year to local businesses, the city, (in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce), is instituting measures both old-school and tech-driven.

One of the most popular parts of the event was the hay ride, sponsored by Dr. Andy Huxford.
Annual Trunk or Treat turns 12
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The 12th annual Trunk or Treat, hosted by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, drew hundreds of children and their families Saturday.

Courtesy St. Jude’s Ranch For Children This artist rendering is an aerial view of what the H ...
Help for sex-trafficked kids
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

By this time next year, Boulder City will be home to something very unique but also very needed.

AI comes to Boulder City public events
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Companies have been developing tools to track users both online and “IRL” (in real life) for roughly as long as there has been a commercial internet.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Angelica Gomez Moorhead inside her family's store, Western and Me ...
Gomez Moorhead loves managing family business
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

While growing up, Angelica Gomez Moorhead and six siblings all took turns working for the family business.