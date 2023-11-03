Race day in Boulder City
Hundreds turned out Saturday for the annual Pumpkinman Triathlon and 5K and 10K runs. The triathlon began at Boulder with the bike-to-run transition at Bicentennial Park. For the triathlon, there was a sprint distance (750-meter swim, 20K bike and 5K run) and an Olympic distance (1,50-meter swim, 40K bike, 10K run).
