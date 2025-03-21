Public invited to PD’s 65th anniversary

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Police Department will be celebrating its 65th anniversary with an event the public is welcome to attend.

It’s an anniversary 65 years in the making.

On Thursday, March 27, the Friends of the Boulder City Police Department will be hosting a 65th anniversary gathering for the department.

Following the incorporation of Boulder City in 1960, the doors of the police department soon opened to serve the growing community back then.

The celebration will be held from 4-7 p.m. in front of the police department. Food and drink will be available for sale with proceeds supporting Friends of the BCPD. Also featured will be the mounted unit, K-9 cops, pet adoptions and city leaders.

“The Friends of the BCPD was created to support our police department in ways that might not be available within their budget and that they may not have the manpower to do,” said Mike Giroux, founding member of Friends of BCPD. “In the past, FOBCPD has held fundraisers and private events for first responders and families.”

Those events have included a concert fundraiser, golf outings and private functions.

“The FOBCPD was created as a 501(c) non-profit entity to raise tax-exempt donations that can be used for our police department and officers to support in ways that may not be available in their normal budget,” Giroux said. “We’re here to host events that help our police department to promote interaction with the community and create good will.”

The objective of the Boulder City Police Department is to, “improve the quality of life, enhance community spirit through personalized services, citizen involvement, planning for the future, and a commitment to timely action. An unwavering dedication to our Mission Statement and the programs and people that make up the Boulder City Police Department are some of the reasons why Boulder City is one of the safest small communities in the Southwest.”

Regarding the anniversary of the police department, BCPD Chief Tim Shea said, “Being a history buff myself, I am excited to celebrate our department’s 65th anniversary. Policing has seen a lot of changes in that time, but our officers still adhere to the one thing that makes us unique: getting to know our neighbors.

“The field of law enforcement has greatly struggled with recruiting over the past decade. I’m thankful for the fact that so many aspiring officers want to be a part of the Boulder City Police Department.”