94°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Proposal would add more land for solar

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 24, 2020 - 3:21 pm
 

Another solar development project could be coming to the Eldorado Valley after the Planning Commission approved recommending amendments to the city’s master plan and zoning map.

The proposed area is approximately 1,345 acres of land west of U.S. Highway 95, which is currently zoned government open space. The city has a pending option/lease agreement for the parcel, Black Hills South/Boulder Flats, to allow utility-scale solar energy development.

At the regular June 18 Planning Commission meeting, Commissioner Paul Matuska asked how this portion of land being used for solar development would affect off-road vehicle usage.

“I’m just wondering, has the off-road community been contacted in any way specifically as this appears to really start to cut into or maybe terminate access down that valley that … begins at Dutchman’s Pass?” he asked.

Brok Armantrout, Boulder City’s contracts/real estate manager, said it would not impact off-road vehicles because the primary access road has to be there due to easement agreements.

“The primary access road that goes through Dutchman’s Pass won’t be affected,” he said. “That will always remain open because it has to. It’s also the gas line service road.”

The proposed master plan amendment would change future land use of the 1,345 acres from open lands to manufacturing-energy, and the zoning amendment would change to energy resource.

Commissioner Ernest Biacsi said he was supportive of the project but was concerned they were still choosing to “piece-meal the master plan.”

“We’re coming in with an amendment, taking out a piece of it and just by virtue of the participation we’re having here … . The community is not aware of what’s going on,” he said. “Again, I support it. It’s a great approach, but what I don’t support is coming in with pieces of an amendment and we don’t involve the community.”

At the start of the meeting, commissioners allowed for public comment as well as held a public hearing for the amendments. There was also a public comment period at the end of the meeting. No one spoke during any of them. A notice about the proposed changes was also published in the Las Vegas Review-Journal prior to the meeting.

The commissioners unanimously approved recommending the amendments to City Council. They will be introduced at the July 14 meeting and a public hearing will be held Aug. 11.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Man dies of ‘thermal injury’
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Henderson man died in an accident Monday, June 22, at the Boulder Oaks RV Resort, 1010 Industrial Road.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The complete street improvement project on Boulder Ci ...
Parkway renovation ‘substantially’ done
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The multimillion dollar renovation of Boulder City Parkway is “substantially finished” with only a few minor items remaining to be done.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Manager Al Noyola is served with an amended temp ...
Order halts action on hangar leases
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council was forbidden from taking any action on terms and conditions for new airport hangar leases due to a temporary restraining order issued this week by a Nevada District Court judge.

The annual fireworks show at Veterans' Memorial Park has been canceled by the Damboree Committee.
Damboree fireworks canceled
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents say they are still planning a community Fourth of July celebration despite the recent cancellation of the annual Damboree fireworks show as well as the parade.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Rob Martin talks to City Council during a public comm ...
Deputy fire chief to be hired
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is moving forward with hiring a new deputy fire chief despite a dissenting vote from the mayor.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., is shown during an interview in her office at 8872 S. Eastern Ave. in L ...
Slates finalized for November’s election
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The stage is set for November’s election after all ballots in June’s primary have been counted.

Alzheimer’s most common type of dementia
To Your Health

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. It is a progressive disease beginning with mild memory loss, possibly leading to loss of the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to the environment.

(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) People enjoy boating at Lake Mead on Saturday, June 2 ...
Use care to prevent boating accidents
By Mick Akers / RJ

As summer heats up, residents and visitors to Southern Nevada will flock to Lake Mead National Recreation Area to cool off in the valley’s largest man-made body of water.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lag ...
Chamber explores options for new site
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The chief executive officer of Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is thankful for help to find a new location and is currently exploring the options.

A group of airport hangar owners has filed a complaint against the city, city attorney and city ...
Hangar owners file complaint
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A group of airport hangar owners filed a complaint Monday, June 15, in Nevada District Court against the city and two staff members, asking to retain ownership of their hangars and damages be paid to them.