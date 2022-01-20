51°F
Process to report mask mandate violations established

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
January 19, 2022 - 4:13 pm
 
(Getty Images) Nevada’s mask mandate is still in effect. To file a complaint with the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration office, go to https://dir.nv.gov/OSHA/Report_Workplace_Hazards/.

Nevada’s mask mandate is still in effect, and the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration office has created a way for people to report alleged violations.

“Anyone can file a complaint with Nevada OSHA regarding a potential workplace hazard via phone, mail or through their online complaint form,” said Allison Genco, private business sector coordinator with NV Health Response.

In May, the state adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear a mask at public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. Currently, Clark County has a high transmission rate.

“In the case of mask mandates related to COVID, Nevada OSHA is only processing complaints filed by an employee or complaints from the general public that allege potential employee exposure,” said Genco. “Complaints concerning masking compliance for the general public are forwarded to the local authority.”

Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante said the city hasn’t received any local mask compliance complaints.

“OSHA hasn’t sent us any complaints because they are the regulatory agency investigating compliance,” she said.

For Clark County to lessen mask restrictions, it needs to remain at low or moderate transmission for two weeks in a row. For the past two weeks, the county’s risk level remains high with a 14-day moving average of 3,618 daily confirmed cases.

According to the CDC, low transmission is having less than 10 new cases per 100,000 people in the previous seven days. Moderate transmission is between 10 and 49.99 new cases in the past seven days and between 5 and 7.99 percent of tests in positive cases in the same time frame.

To file a complaint, go to: https://dir.nv.gov/OSHA/Report_Workplace_Hazards/.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

