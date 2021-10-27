Police event aims to reduce DUIs

The Boulder City Police Department is taking a proactive approach to keeping drunk drivers off the streets with “Know Your Limit,” a nonenforcement education campaign.

“Know Your Limit” will be held Friday, Oct. 29, evening in downtown. Starting at 5 p.m., police officers will be at the corner of Nevada Way and Arizona Street letting people use a portable breath alcohol machine to learn their blood alcohol level.

“It is amazing to me how many DUI drivers I have arrested who honestly believed they were far under the limit, but actually were quite impaired,” said Sgt. Tiffany Driscoll. “We hope this is a good way to start conversations and help people understand the impact of impairment.”

The goal of the event is to help people drink more responsibly. It is strictly a nonenforcement education campaign. Water, prizes and a ride-share coupon will be offered to those who participate.

“We are planning on the event lasting until approximately 10 p.m. depending on how many patrons are still in the downtown area and if we are still getting participation,” said Driscoll.

According to the police department, it made 72 DUI arrests in 2020 and 64 in 2019.

