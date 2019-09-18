Police Blotter, Sept. 19

Sept. 10, 7:51 p.m.

Officers received a report of a boy at the pool complex who had brandished a knife and threatened a girl there. The girl told her father about the incident when she arrived home and he called the police. The police told him to call them if they saw the guy again, and they forwarded the information to the school resource officer.

Sept. 10, 11:31 p.m.

Someone called the police and said there were noises coming from the house of a neighbor who was supposed to be out of town. Officers responded and found a backpack at the back of the residence and an open sliding door. No one was inside.

Sept. 11, 7:15 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man who had fallen into a storm drain and was injured. An ambulance was also dispatched. It was determined that the man fallen in the night before and been there since then.

Sept. 11, 8:32 p.m.

A man called the police and said someone’s porch light was flashing nonstop. He was concerned there was an emergency inside the home. Officers contacted the homeowner who said everything was fine and that he was aware of the flashing light.

Sept. 12, 8:09 p.m.

Officers received multiple reports that a man had punched a woman in the face. The man denied medical attention and the woman was taken to the hospital.

Sept. 13, 8:45 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was selling knives and guns at a garage sale. Officers responded and determined there was no crime that day, but they told the subject he would need a permit to continue selling them tomorrow.

Sept. 14, 4:03 p.m.

Someone reported an elderly man was passed out or sleeping on a bench. He had been there for several hours and there was a hammer next to him. The caller said no threats had been made with the hammer.

Sept. 14, 6:43 p.m.

Someone parachuted down at the old airport property. Officers responded and advised the subject, who was fine, that the airport there was no longer operational.

Sept. 14, 11:33 p.m.

A man was seen walking down the street and using foul language. Officers responded and determine the man was just singing Motown music.

Sept. 15, 7:15 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a woman yelling about being stuck in a pool. There were also reports of a male’s voice. When they arrived, officers determined there was no emergency. The woman had consumed an entire box of wine while she was in the hot tub and could not get out. She blamed her husband for it. The fire department had also arrived and they helped her get into bed.

Sept. 15, 11:51 a.m.

A woman called the police because a man had exposed himself while urinating in public. She said it bothered her immensely because he was visible to others.

Sept. 16, 1:08 a.m.

A woman called the police about a man who said he was bleeding that was on her porch and asking to come into her house. She did not know him. Officers responded and found blood on the porch and front door. The man was gone on arrival. They told the woman to lock everything up and call back if she saw or heard anything else.

Sept. 16, 8:55 a.m.

A woman called the police and said her neighbor had just hit her car. She said he told her he needed to leave for a doctor’s appointment. She told the police she wasn’t injured. The back brace she was wearing was from a recent surgery. There were no fluids leaking from the car and just her rear bumper was damaged.