Police Blotter, Sept. 13

Sept. 4, 6:29 a.m.

A woman called the police and said there had been a black car sitting outside of her house that morning. It had two men in it who looked like they were casing houses.

Sept. 4, 8:31 a.m.

Officers received a report of a bald man who was 6 feet tall and 200 pounds going into a backyard and taking pictures with no explanation.

Sept. 4, 5:55 p.m.

A man called the police and said a bird was flying around his apartment and he could not get it out. He needed help. Almost 15 minutes later, he called back and said he had caught the bird in a piece of Tupperware.

Sept. 4, 7:47 p.m.

Officers received a request from someone to help locate a vehicle. The caller could not find it after parking it for a meeting. One minute later the vehicle had been found.

Sept. 5, 12:49 a.m.

Officers responded to a call about drugs and found marijuana in a vape.

Sept. 5, 2:34 p.m.

The police received multiple calls about a bed and bed frame in the road. Public works staff members said they would take it to the dump.

Sept. 5, 7:08 p.m.

A man came into the police station to pick up his bottle of cognac that had been taken from him two nights before. He was advised to come back during the graveyard shift because there were no notes in the system about where the item was.

Sept. 5, 9:15 p.m.

A woman called and said the potted plants in her yard had been turned upside down and a used condom was put in her mailbox. She said that she was allergic to latex, had to use her EpiPen and go to the hospital. Officers investigated and found that nothing was broken. They plants had just been knocked over.

Sept. 6, 12:16 p.m.

A woman called the police and reported that a rattlesnake was in her backyard. About 18 minutes later officers transported it to the desert.

Sept. 6, 3:40 p.m.

Officers responded to a traffic call about someone losing a couch that was now in the road. It had come off the back of a truck. Nine minutes later, it was removed from the road.

Sept. 6, 8:26 p.m.

Officers responded to a traffic call and found that a driver was using a PA system in the vehicle.

Sept. 6, 8:27 p.m.

A man called the police and said he had been taken to the hospital because he was assaulted, possibly sexually. He said he was jumped by four men and believed the incident to be drug related. He said he planned to file charges if the men were caught.

Sept. 7, 1:21 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone had jumped into a man’s backyard and stolen his patio umbrella.

Sept. 7, 4:04 p.m.

Officers received a report that a black Jeep was trying to hit things and possibly people in the dry lake bed. Nevada Highway Patrol also responded. The vehicle stopped when it went back on the road. Officers found no damage or injuries on the lake bed. The driver was identified and arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Sept. 8, 9:16 a.m.

A man called the police and said there were power lines hanging down into his trash cans in the alley behind his house. There were no sparks or flames. He was concerned about children and others being harmed by them. Officers determined the lines were coming off of wood poles, not metal ones. They were also not jumping and just hanging in the street. Electric department workers came on the scene and took care of the downed lines.

Sept. 9, 6:06 a.m.

Dispatch received a call from a woman who said her dog had hit the phone and dialed 911.

Sept. 9, 11:25 p.m.

An ambulance was dispatched to a man who had been hit in the head with a metal bar by someone on a bicycle. The man said he was assaulted somewhere on the bike path by someone he knew. He said it was over stolen property. He did not want medical treatment or to sign a complaint. He said he only wanted his property back that was taken during this incident. The officers checked the area for his stuff and did not find it. The man refused to cooperate with officers.

Sept. 10, 10:29 a.m.

Officers responded to a traffic hazard call about a man was riding a motorized scooter in the travel lane on the highway.