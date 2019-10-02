Police Blotter, Oct. 3

Sept. 24, 7:38 a.m.

Officers received a report of two black trunks on the side of the road. They responded and determined they were abandoned boxes with no lids.

Sept. 24, 5:09 p.m.

Officers responded to the report of a 1-year-old boy walking down the street. A postal worker had found the child but no one would answer the door at his house. Eleven minutes later the child was back with his father, who said he was switching out the laundry in the garage and the child must have opened the door and left. He said the toddler had just recently learned how to open the door. The father also said he did not hear the postman.

Sept. 24, 6:14 p.m.

Officers responded to a call about a burglary at a church. A shed had been broken into and a lawn mower and landscaping tools had been stolen sometime between Saturday and Monday.

Sept. 25, 12:28 a.m.

A woman called the police and asked them to check on her boyfriend, who was not answering his phone. She told officers he wasn’t answering the door and she couldn’t see him inside the house. She also said he had a history of seizures and had been drinking and using CBD oil. Officers contacted his parents to let them into the man’s house. They entered and found out he was just sleeping and was all right.

Sept. 25, 1:38 p.m.

A man called the police and said a drunk woman had walked by his house and tried to lure his granddaughter to the fence.

Sept. 26, 5:50 p.m.

Officers received a report that a man was telling his dog to attack another dog. The dog was not a leash. The woman said she had a service animal and the suspect told his dog to attack it. Officers responded and said they would issue a citation to the man.

Sept. 26, 6:51 p.m.

A woman called the police and said her vehicle was a hit by a car. The female driver had yelled, “Sorry,” and kept driving after hitting her. She gave the police a description of the driver and said she then went into Albertsons. Officers looked for the suspect but could not find her. The woman did not want to press charges at this time.

Sept. 27, 1:55 p.m.

Officers received a report about a dog that was lying on the street and did not have any water. Five minutes later another person called and said the dog was running around near a church. Officers responded and determined it was a shirt and not a dog.

Sept. 27, 3:46 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was loitering near a motel. He had a knife and was stabbing at the air. He was also opening cans and throwing the contents on the grass.

Sept. 28, 8:46 a.m.

Someone reported to police that a man was lying down in a crosswalk. Officers warned him about obstructing a sidewalk and his warrant status.

Sept. 28, 12:34 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a fire in a dumpster. It was contained to one dumpster. Water was on the fire 14 minutes later.

Sept. 28, 1:33 p.m.

A man called the police and said as he was driving on the scenic overlook on Nevada Way an unknown object shattered his driver’s side window. He said the window “randomly exploded” and he did not know what hit him. Officers investigated and found a rock inside the vehicle.

Sept. 29, 9:24 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of three all-terrain vehicles with no mufflers that were parked on a city street. They were registered in Utah and Washington. Officers advised the owners about Nevada laws.

Sept. 30, 2:06 a.m.

Officers received a report that people were jumping on a woman’s car.

Sept. 30, 9:02 a.m.

A woman called the police and said a man, who was wearing a cowboy hat, was standing next to her house. She said the week before someone broke into her house while she was asleep and her dog had chased the person away. Officers investigated and determined that it was a man who walking his dog in the desert.