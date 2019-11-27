Police Blotter, Nov. 28

Nov. 19, 11:37 a.m.

Officers received a report that a 2-year-old boy had walked out of the garage and was missing. About four minutes later, he was found asleep in an empty kiddie pool in the backyard.

Nov. 19, 4:18 p.m.

Someone called the police and reported that a drunk person was lying face down on the sidewalk and wearing one shoe.

Nov. 20, 9:30 p.m.

Officers received a report of gunshots. There were two rounds of shots with six in each. Two minutes later they received a report of five more shots. They checked the area and found a woman who was unconscious and bleeding from her wrist.

Nov. 21, 2:35 p.m.

A man came to the police station and asked to speak to an officer about an attempted break-in on his vehicle the night before. He said he did not want to make a report, but he did want to give the police the information about it. Nothing was taken from the vehicle. There were scratches on it, though, possibly from a coat hanger.

Nov. 21, 8:04 p.m.

A man called the police and said a prowler, who had asked to speak to his wife, had been in his backyard. The man became very upset while talking to the police and said, “Never mind,” and that he would take care of it himself. Then he hung up. Fifteen minutes later officers called and talked to his wife.

Nov. 22, 3:45 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man who sleeping in a public restroom. They went to the scene and determined he was locked in the men’s room.

Nov. 22, 9:12 a.m.

A woman called the police and said she had received a call saying she had won the lottery. She said she had given some financial information to the caller. She also said she had been receiving calls like this since Nov. 1, and she had been recording all of them.

Nov. 22, 10:03 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was lying over a guardrail. It did not look like he was moving.

Nov. 23, 4:34 a.m.

Officers received a report of an open manhole with oil drums surrounding it. Someone was possibly dumping something into it. The water department was dispatched and determined there was illegal dumping into the sewer.

Nov. 23, 8:27 a.m.

Someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Officers responded and found it was a pickup truck with an archery target.

Nov. 23, 11:37 a.m.

Officers received a report of several men who appeared to be in their 20s who had shot a rocket off. It had a parachute and almost hit some children in a car.

Nov. 24, 1:29 a.m.

Someone called the police and reported that a woman was screaming. When officers responded, the woman said she had been screaming at a Lyft driver because she had left her purse in the car and the driver was pulling away.

Nov. 24, 3:12 p.m.

The fire department was dispatched to a possible fire in someone’s backyard. They determined someone was burning brush in a fire pit.

Nov. 25, 3:51 p.m.

Someone called the police and reported that every day at approximately 4 or 4:30 p.m. a woman dumps food in the desert area behind a home. The caller said the food was attracting various animals and rodents, and she needed to be told to stop.

Nov. 25, 4:10 p.m.

Officers received a report that an employee had found items that were on fire in a restroom near the splash pad. The employee had put out the fire but was asking the police to check out the area. No one was reported to be around when the fire was spotted.

Nov. 25, 5:11 p.m.

A woman called the police and said she was receiving death threats from her neighbors. She said they told her they wanted to shoot her in the head and kill her. The most recent threats were made 30 minutes prior to her call.