Police Blotter, Nov. 15

Nov. 6, 4:19 a.m.

A man called to report that a man and woman were downstairs threatening him. Almost 40 minutes later, he called back and said they were still there and he was scared.

Nov. 6, 9:52 a.m.

Officers received multiple reports of plastic chairs in the roadway. Upon investigation, officers found just one chair on the shoulder of the road. They contacted the Nevada Department of Transportation to remove it.

Nov. 6, 12:03 p.m.

A woman called the police and said a woman in the building behind her was videotaping people and their conversations. She also told officers the woman was feeding pigeons and creating a bird nuisance. Officers advised her to contact the landlord.

Nov. 7, 4:36 a.m.

Officers received a report of a woman lying on the side of the street. The caller did not know if the woman was intoxicated.

Nov. 7, 12:12 p.m.

Officers received a report of an employee pushing another employee over a piece of equipment. There was a witness and the victim refused medical attention. The incident happened in unincorporated Clark County and was turned over to Metropolitan Police Department.

Nov. 8, 10:25 a.m.

A woman called the police and said she was the owner of an Airbnb and had a guest leave the night before who was threatening her. According to officers, the man had stayed at the bed-and-breakfast twice and, on the second visit, had violated the house rules multiple times and would not leave. They said he eventually agreed to leave and the matter was handled by the B&B company. He was blocked from renting the home again. They also determined he made no physical threats, just ones regarding payment and bad reviews.

Nov. 8, 2:06 p.m.

A woman called the police and said her ex would not return her 6-year-old son. She said her ex has had him for six months and he is not on the birth certificate. There is no custody agreement.

Nov. 9, 10:11 a.m.

The city’s public works department notified dispatch of a homeless camp and sent a map to find it. An officer contacted public works because they could not make it to the camp without a shovel.

Nov. 9, 3:41 p.m.

Officers received a report of six or seven people in hand-to-hand combat where one person had been injured. Seven minutes later, officers were out with one of the individuals.

Nov. 10, 10:57 a.m.

A woman called the police and said a house behind hers was being renovated and an alarm had been going off for more than 45 minutes and it was piercing. She wanted assistance getting it shut off.

Nov. 10, 4:48 p.m.

Officers received a report of two juveniles driving a tractor in the road. Officers determined they were practicing for the Christmas parade and doing circles in front of their home.

Nov. 11, 3:22 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of an all-terrain vehicle accident in which someone was lying down and moaning. The victim was transferred to the hospital.

Nov. 11, 5:09 p.m.

A man called the police and said someone’s dog tried to attack his dog as they walked by. Officers responded and both parties were advised to take measures to prevent this type of incident from happening again. Neither the dogs nor the humans were bitten during the incident.

Nov. 12, 6:29 p.m.

Officers received a report of a bicyclist who had possibly been hit by a car. The bicycle was down and someone was lying on the ground next to it. They determined there had been no accident. The person was a transient who was passed out on the side of the road. An officer was able to wake him and there was no emergency. He was relocated off the highway and out of sight so he could go back to sleep.