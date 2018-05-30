Police Blotter, May 31

May 22, 5:14 a.m.

Officers received a report that the traffic light at Veterans Memorial Drive and Boulder City Parkway was not working, and vehicles were running it. Approximately 10 minutes later, officers called Henderson to check the light.

May 22, 12: 16 p.m.

A caller reported that three teenage boys were smoking pot at a dumpster behind a store.

May 22, 5:57 p.m.

The police department came across an elderly man in a vehicle who was going in and out of consciousness. He was cleared by medical personnel a few minutes later.

May 23, 9:37 p.m.

A man called and said that when he was driving, a bicyclist pulled out in front of him. No one was hit or injured. Officers found that he had swerved to avoid the bicyclist in the roadway. He then hit the center median, which popped one of his front tires. The bicyclist fled the scene, and the driver wanted it noted. There was no other damage to the property.

May 24, 10:11 a.m.

A woman called the police and said that gas was siphoned from her husband’s vehicle the night before. She did not want an officer to respond. Rather she wanted to let patrol know that these types of things were happening.

May 24, 2:08 p.m.

A caller reported that a large group of people were trying to pet the bighorn sheep and had pushed the animals out of the park to the homes across the street. The caller was concerned because of the traffic on the street.

May 24, 3:17 p.m.

A woman called and said that she thought her nephew had taken several thousands of dollars worth of items from her home while he was staying there. Almost an hour later, officers opened an investigation for grand theft.

May 24, 3:30 p.m.

A woman called and said that an air conditioner at the vacant house next door was making a very loud noise and she was afraid that it might start a fire. She wanted someone to come check it out as it seemed to have become worse in the last hour.

May 24, 7:15 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone was being dragged out of black vehicle and had a gun. Officers said that it looked like a road rage incident. Four minutes later the victim called the police and said that the car was damaged with the suspect’s fist. The victim was not injured and did not need medical attention.

May 25, 1:48 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man in a parking lot who was running around with no clothes on.

May 26, 7:19 p.m.

Officers received a report that a dumpster between City Hall and a park was smoking. Almost 14 minutes later, the fire department put water on the hot coals in the dumpster, and they were cool eight minutes later. The fire was caused by someone from the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge putting hot coals in the dumpster. The fire captain said they had been there earlier for the same thing and warned the people not do it again, but “they did it again.”

May 26, 8:36 p.m.

A caller reported that a girl was screaming down the road. Approximately 15 minutes later, officers determined that the noise was from kids playing in a pool.

May 27, 1:15 p.m.

The fire department received a report of a foul smelling odor from a garage, possibly gas, that was now spreading into the house. The smell was determined to be coming from a dead rodent.

May 27, 7:16 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone had found an AR15 in an area where people go shooting. Officers took possession of the weapon. The serial number check came back negative.

May 27, 10:45 p.m.

Officers received a report of someone yelling and screaming and making statements about shooting something. They determined it was a father and a son celebrating a birthday by barhopping.

May 28, 3:19 p.m.

Officers received a report of a propane tank that was on fire outside of a door.

May 28, 6:05 p.m.

Officers received a report of white smoke in the desert. Approximately 15 minutes later, it was determined to be a small brush fire that was put out with dirt.

May 28, 8:13 p.m.

A woman called and said she could smoke in the desert. About 22 minutes later, officers put dirt on the fire that turned out to be some bushes smoldering.