Police Blotter, May 23

May 14, 9:21 a.m.

A woman called the police and said the elementary school had a boy “runner” on campus. The school staff could not catch him and his parents would not come pick him up. He was refusing to leave the playground. Almost 20 minutes later, he willingly agreed to return to the office.

May 14, 1:28 p.m.

Officers received a report of two trucks and a silver car that were involved in a road rage incident. There were also two women who were fighting. Officers attempted to locate the individuals and vehicles but could not find them.

May 15, 7:33 a.m.

A man called the police and was irate because his neighbor had an auto detailer washing a car on the side of the street and was leaving a mess there. Officers advised him the street is public property, but he still requested an officer come by.

May 15, 5:30 p.m.

Officers received a report of some juveniles who were ringing doorbells and banging on doors. Officers attempted to locate the them and were told by one of the parents to stop talking to the juveniles. Officers were unable to locate them.

May 16, 5:27 p.m.

A man called the police and said he had taken a bike from the bike rack at school because he thought it was his daughter’s bike. He said when he arrived home, he realized it wasn’t hers and he wanted to turn this bike in.

May 16, 5:29 p.m.

Officers received a report that an 8-year-old boy had not come home from King Elementary School. Officers responded and found out he had supposedly been in a fight earlier that day. Twenty-one minutes later, an officer found him and took him home.

May 16, 8:03 p.m.

Officers responded to a business because a man who was shoplifting was being restrained by other customers. They learned he had stolen 22 items, which were inside his clothes and in a bag.

May 16, 11:40 a.m.

Officers received a report of a male customer who had been assaulted. He was bleeding from his mouth, and the suspects were a group of men and women. Officers responded and saw that the man’s tooth had been knocked out. A male suspect was identified through pictures and social media profiles.

May 17, 7:31 p.m.

Dispatch reported it had an ongoing issue with an intoxicated person who would call the police even though officers weren’t needed. The caller would get nasty, and the calls interfered with police business.

May 18, 9:43 a.m.

Someone called the police and said a woman who had been trespassed from the property was there and taking rocks from the landscaping. She was pregnant and left on foot, pulling a wagon.

May 18, 7:20 p.m.

A woman called the police and said a man had threatened her while she was watching her dog. She said he also tried to jump on top of a car that was going by and tried to chase her. Additionally, he was carrying a saddlebag over his shoulder.

May 19, 5:08 p.m.

Officers received a report of man throwing a long knife on the ground when he went inside a location. He also had a dog with him. The man was not threatening anyone, but he appeared to be behaving strangely. He kept shouting, “Do you have the right to bear arms?” He also kept walking around city streets. The long knife was identified as a sword. The man was said to have intimidated one person and asked crazy questions. He was taken into custody and transported to Clark County Detention Center.

May 19, 8:09 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was burning wood in a pit in his yard and the smoke was blowing into his neighbor’s house. The man was cooperative and said he would shut down his incinerator for the night because of the high winds. Officers advised him about fire hazards even though his burning was legal.

May 20, 4:58 p.m.

Officers received a report of a woman who had her nephew and was refusing to give him back to his mother, her sister. The boy’s mother said there was no paperwork giving custody of him to her sister. Officers advised the sister she could not keep the boy. Approximately 30 minutes later, the boy was returned to his mom.