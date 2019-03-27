Police Blotter, March 28

March 19, 12:58 a.m.

An ambulance was dispatched to help a man who was bleeding from his face and was asleep next to a dumpster. Officers also responded and found the man was semiconscious and had a busted lip.

March 19, 3:45 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of someone in an apartment who had the television on too loud, and it could be heard in another unit. They determined the noise was from a sleep machine that was making ocean sounds. They spoke with the resident who said it would be turned down.

March 19, 3:51 p.m.

A passerby reported that a group of children on bikes was dodging in and out of traffic.

March 19, 7:42 p.m.

Officers who were on call backed into another vehicle and reported it to dispatch.

March 20, 11:11 a.m.

A man came into the police station and asked to speak to an officer. He wanted to know what he should do with flares someone had given him.

March 20, 5:12 p.m.

Officers received a report of an older man who was outside with his dog and yelling at people. Officers advised the man to stop yelling.

March 20, 5:19 p.m.

Someone called the police and reported an intoxicated man had just left a restaurant. He had urinated on the wall near another business and was snooping around.

March 22, 6:27 p.m.

Someone called the police and reported a man had hopped a fence and was climbing the water tower. Another caller informed the police the man had been living in the desert area for a few weeks with some women. Officers determined he was a juvenile and turned him over to this grandparents.

March 23, 6:52 p.m.

A woman called the police and said a man would not leave her house. She said he was high on marijuana and she had tapped him with her cane when he came at her. There were no weapons in the house. She told police he had been living there for a few months. They agreed to stay in their separate rooms for the night, and officers informed the woman about the eviction process.

March 23, 8:46 p.m.

Officers responded to a verbal dispute between a male tenant and a female tenant. The woman said the man kept coming out of his room farting and staring at her.

March 24, 1:01 p.m.

The fire department requested police department response regarding an incident. A witness reported seeing an ambulance hitting a parked vehicle.

March 24, 2:29 p.m.

Officers received a report of someone firing an assault rifle at the embankment near the highway. They responded and found it was an older couple shooting a BB gun with their grandson. They advised them where to go.